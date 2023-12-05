Back on November 25, 2023, Yamaha Thailand was the first branch of the Team Blue international tree to introduce the all-new PG-1 to the world. The visual similarities to the Honda CT125 Hunter Cub are undeniable, so we immediately dug in and discovered that in terms of its engine, the PG-1 is more directly comparable to the Cross Cub 110 (see the link above for a more in-depth discussion).

International interest in the PG-1 was immediately high, with even Japanese publications expressing a little bit of envy that Yamaha hadn't yet announced the PG-1 for their market. Now that it's about a week later, Yamaha Vietnam unveiled the PG-1 in that extremely bike-happy Southeast Asian nation, and we now have a few more details to consider.

Engine

As we previously discussed, the Yamaha PG-1 shares its 113.7cc, single overhead cam, air-cooled single-cylinder engine with the Yamaha Finn, which is already a popular commuter model in the Thai market. It's also sold in Vietnam, under the name Jupiter Finn.

This engine makes a claimed 6.6 kilowatts (about 8.8 horsepower) at 7,000 rpm, alongside 9.5 newton-meters (or about seven pound-feet) of torque at 5,500 rpm. It has an electric start, and an automatic centrifugal clutch.

Chassis

The Yamaha PG-1 uses a spine frame design. Suspension-wise, it has a telescopic front fork and a swingarm and shock absorber setup in the rear.

Brakes consist of a front disc and a rear drum setup. The Yamaha PG-1 rolls on a pair of 16-inch wheels and tubed tires.

The lighting is halogen.

Dimensions

The Yamaha PG-1 measures 1,980mm (about 77.9 inches) long by 805mm (about 31.6 inches) wide and 1,050mm (about 41.3 inches) high.

Seat height is a very approachable 795mm (about 31.2 inches). Ground clearance is 190mm (about 7.48 inches). Finally, wet weight is 107 kilograms, or just under 236 pounds. The fuel tank holds 5.1 liters (or 1.3 gallons).

Other Features

The PG-1 is a simple, straightforward machine. It has mechanical locks, mechanical clocks, and not a whole lot in the way of potential complications. If you want to fancy it up a bit, Yamaha Vietnam is also offering three packages that add OEM accessories to make it both more useful and enhance its style.

There's the PG-1 Casual package, which adds a brake fluid reservoir cap, an adjustable hand brake lever, rear and middle carrier racks, a little flyscreen, and a handlebar-mounted USB charger.

Then there's the PG-1 Camper pack, which adds more protection and carrying racks, in addition to a USB charger and a side stand with a larger foot to help prevent it sinking easily in soft ground.

Finally, there's the PG-1 Tracker pack, which adds both protection and style, including the side covers and exhaust cover we previously saw offered in Thailand.

Pricing

In Vietnam, the Yamaha PG-1's base MSRP is listed as 30,437,000 Vietnamese dong (VND), which converts to about $1,253. The accessory packs will incur additional charges.

Available colors on the PG-1 at launch are Black and Silver, Orange and Silver, Dark Green, Yellow and Silver, Sand Brown, and Blue.

What About Competition From The CT125?

Interestingly, Honda Vietnam does not appear to offer the CT125 at this time, although it does sell the Honda Super Cub C125 in this market. How much does a new Super Cub cost? The MSRP is currently 86,292,000 VND, or about $3,553.

Releasing the PG-1 in Vietnam shortly after its introduction in Thailand makes all the sense in the world, which you'll already know if you've spent any time in either place. In the bike-mad cultures of both places, it offers an attractive blend of both practicality and style. While we can't offer any opinions on its riding qualities (yet), it seems like a package that may be difficult to resist for a good many riders.

Gallery: Yamaha PG-1 Colors in Vietnam