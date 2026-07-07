These ATVs Are Kinda Rad. Too Bad We Aren't Getting Them
Yet? Maybe we aren't getting them yet? As these working-class utility machines are available in 27 countries, but the US isn’t one of them, at least not now.
CFMoto has been making waves in the American ATV market with the introduction of the C4, C5, and C6 Pro models. But these machines are aimed at the recreational rider and not intended for agricultural work or hunting trips that a lot of people pick an ATV for.
In Europe, however, CFMoto has something else cooking. GOES was acquired by the Chinese manufacturer in 2024, and shortly thereafter the company went about creating a completely new lineup, unveiling them at the end of 2025 in preparation for the 2026 model year.
GOES was founded in France in 2004 and was an independent powersports brand until the CFMoto acquisition. The brand had been focused on developing rugged, utility-oriented machines ranging from 50cc youth quads to heavy-duty 4x4s and 1000cc work and agricultural vehicles.
Although the company’s manufacturing roots lie in France, GOES utilizes CFMoto technology to build its lineup. And while they can be distinguished from the Chinese brand’s other machines, they share components and technology.
For the 2026 model year, GOES is offering three models, with a fourth expected soon. But these machines won’t be making an appearance in North America, at least not yet.
The brand’s premier model is the Terrox 1000, which is essentially a re-badged CForce 1000. The Terrox is powered by the same 963cc V-twin engine that’s good for 90hp and also shares the same CVT gearbox with both high and low ranges, along with switchable 4WD.
What sets the Terrox apart from its CFMoto brethren, though, is the payload capacity. According to the team at UTV Driver, the GOES has a 300kg (661 pound) payload capacity, which is significantly more than the 240kg (529 pounds) offered on the CForce 1000. Both machines appear to sit on the same chassis, with a matching wheelbase and similar suspension components – namely adjustable, gas-filled shocks at all four corners.
The other two models on offer from GOES are both branded as Terrox 550. Like the 1000 variant, they share a powerplant with their CFMoto cousin, in this case the 499cc single-cylinder found in the CForce C5, which is good for 39hp.
Both models of the Terrox 550 have CVTs with high and low gear ratios, along with switchable 4WD and a lockable differential. What separates the two 550 models is wheelbase. There’s a 50.8-inch and a 58.3-inch model available but are nearly indistinguishable from one another.
The fourth GOES model, which was on display late last year, will likely be badged as the Terrox 350, although it has yet to be fully unveiled. It’s intended to be an entry-level model, but no less a working-class machine like the larger 550 and 1000 variants on offer.
Machines manufactured by GOES are currently available in 27 countries, with more than 1200 dealers spread out across Europe, South Africa, Australia, and both South and Central America. But they’re not available in North America.
Will we see GOES show up on our shores, or will they be rebranded as CFMoto machines for the working-class rider? Given the unfamiliarity consumers have with the GOES name, my guess is the latter. Especially given how much effort CFMoto has put into establishing themselves in the North American market, offering a wide range of both motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs.
We'll just have to wait and see where this... GOES.
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