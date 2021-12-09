Some of today’s flagship motorcycle models may retail for nearly $30,000, but Danish toy giant LEGO offers a more affordable alternative. From the Ducati Panigale V4 to the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, LEGO has committed several high-end motorbikes to miniature building bricks.

When BMW introduced the M 1000 RR in 2021, it outfitted the souped-up superbike with carbon fiber wheels, MotoGP-inspired winglets, and a 212-horsepower inline-four engine. However, the Bavarians also strapped the M 1000 RR with a $32,495 MSRP. For a more attainable Beemer, LEGO and BMW present the LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR.

Featuring 1,920 individual pieces, the set not only captures the new superbike’s stunning form but also mimics a degree of its function. The USD fork and rear shock compress and extend just like their full-size counterparts. The Technic set also touts a fully-functioning swingarm, wheels, and three-speed gearbox, while the gold chain adds some flair to the package. The model may be 1:5 scale of the original sportbike, but just like the M 1000 RR, the LEGO dashboard offers multiple displays.

“It’s been so much fun getting underneath the skin of such a significant model for BMW Motorrad,” noted LEGO designer Samuel Tacchi. “There’s a reason why these beautifully engineered bikes are so universally loved by the biking community, and we are confident our LEGO Technic version is a winner like its real-life namesake.”

At $229.99, the LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR set is much easier on the checkbook than the full-sized motorbike. Measuring 10.9 inches high by 17.9 inches long by 6.7 inches wide, the kit is a sizable model for the mantelpiece or bookshelf. Along with the included paddock stand and pit board, the LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR is a great way to express your appreciation for the technologically-advanced superbike without actually putting one in your garage.