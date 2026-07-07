Benda Wants Honda’s Lunch Money With Its New E-Clutch-Equipped 500cc Cruiser

There are basically two ways to poke the bear that is an industry giant. You either show up with something completely bonkers that nobody asked for, or you squint real hard at what already works and go, “yeah, I can do that… but spicier and cheaper.”

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Benda is very clearly choosing option two, and the updated Chinchilla 500 is screaming that from the rooftops. This Chinese cruiser just got a glow-up, a power bump, and even an automated clutch setup that looks suspiciously like Honda’s E-Clutch wearing a fake mustache.

The revised Chinchilla 500 popped up in Chinese type approval docs unearthed by the folks at Cycle World. And from what we can see, it’s still aimed at newer riders who want something chill and not terrifying. That said, Benda didn’t just slap on a new sticker and call it a day. There’s more juice in the engine, the design’s been tidied up, and it’s packing one of the trendiest bits of tech in bikes right now.

The current Benda Chinchilla 500 already offers some serious value starting at around the $6,000 USD mark. Photo by: Benda

That spicy bit of tech is Benda’s automated clutch system. And yeah, if you’re getting déjà vu, it’s because it works a lot like Honda’s E-Clutch. You still get your normal gearbox, clutch lever, and foot shifter, nothing weird there.

But now there’s an electromechanical wizard in the background doing the clutch work for you if you feel lazy. Take off without touching the lever, bang through gears like you’re in a video game, and roll to a stop without stalling like a rookie. And if you suddenly feel like being a purist? Just grab the clutch and pretend none of this ever happened.

Now, before we all start yelling “Honda clone,” similar vibes don’t mean identical guts. Honda has dumped a ton of time and money into making its E-Clutch feel smooth and natural, and a lot of that magic is in the software. Until someone actually rides both back-to-back and reports back like a brave little guinea pig, we have no clue if Benda nailed it or just got kinda close. Still, the overlap in how they’re supposed to feel is by no means subtle.

The engine also got a little glow-up. Displacement bumps from 476 cc to a clean 500 cc thanks to a longer 66.9 mm stroke, while the bore stays at 69 mm. Power jumps from 47 horsepower to 54 horsepower, which is a pretty nice upgrade and gives the Chinchilla more punch against its old self and the rest of the entry-level cruiser crowd.

Chinese type-approval documents show some styling upgrades to the Benda Chinchilla 500. Photo by: Benda

Styling-wise, things have been cleaned up, but oh boy, there’s a choice in here that’s gonna start arguments online. The stacked exhausts are gone, replaced by a more traditional pipe on each side, and the rear fender’s been stretched out for that classic cruiser look. It also steals the turbine-style headlight from Benda’s LFC700, which is a look. And then there’s the faux wood trim on the tank inserts and rear fender. Yes, fake wood. It’s giving “your uncle’s vintage station wagon,” and whether that’s cool or cursed is entirely up to you.

What do you think?

Zooming out, the bigger picture is pretty obvious. Honda’s Rebel lineup has basically become the default answer for approachable cruisers, and Benda's out here following the same recipe but tossing in extra toppings. More power, fancy styling, optional automated clutch, and a very attractive price tag. For reference, the current Chinchilla 500 retails for around $6,149 USD. Pit that against the Rebel's $6,799 sticker price (plus $600 destination fee), and you'd still have change for a decent set of riding gear.

Of course, a spec sheet and aggressive pricing can only carry you so far. Reliability, dealer networks, parts availability, resale value, and all the boring but important stuff is still where the big players flex. But if Benda’s mission was to make Honda glance nervously in the rearview mirror, the new Chinchilla 500 has definitely started that little drama.

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