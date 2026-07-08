KTM Unveils Its New Dual Sport Motorcycles. But They're basically Race Bikes With License Plates

A good friend of mine once suggested that, in reference to the alphanumeric designations used by most dirt bike manufacturers, we’re basically speaking a foreign language to those unfamiliar. And I can’t think of a better example than the recent announcement of the 2027 KTM 500 EXC-F 6DAYS.

For those that don't know, “EXC-F” stands for Enduro Cross Country - Four-Stroke, a series of letters used by the Austrian brand to denote both the intention of the machine and the type of engine that powers it. The “500” tells us how big that powerplant is, and the “6DAYS” is an homage to one of the toughest tests an enduro rider can face, the International Six-Days Enduro (ISDE).

But for the layman, this string of letters and numbers might as well be penned in an ancient dialect.

For those familiar, though, the unveiling of the latest EXC-F lineup from KTM should come as no surprise. These machines occupy a large portion of the enduro market, coming straight from the factory with a headlight, taillight, turn signals and, most importantly, a license plate.

So, I was surprised to see the phrase, “Get ready to race,” as the lead for the press release that KTM just dropped - which highlights the company’s latest line of EXC-F machines.

Sure, you can strip an EXC-F of all its dual-sport accoutrements and take it to the track or enter it into a local ISDE-style race. But if these are supposed to be the ultimate dual-sport offering, why not just say that?

Photo by: KTM

Instead, the press release says the “dual-sport range ramps up its attitude with new styling, amplifying its unmistakable READY TO RACE identity,” and that “beneath the striking look lies the same battle-proven platform that continues to set the benchmark for street-legal off-road performance.”

Wait, is this a race bike or a blaze orange dual-sport? TL;DR: it’s both.

For 2027, KTM is releasing three models under the EXC-F designation – the 350 EXC-F, 500 EXC-F and 500 EXC-F 6DAYS. All of these machines share the same DNA of the brand’s championship-winning enduro line (see: EXC), only as I mentioned above, come factory-outfitted with street-legal equipment – lights and signals and a spot on the back for an aluminum rectangle.

Our race-ready friends from Austria say, “The range features KTM’s advanced chassis architecture, class-leading WP suspension, and hard-hitting 4-stroke engines across the EXC-F lineup, delivering explosive power, precision handling, and relentless durability.”

To translate, these are essentially EXC machines with the added benefit of being street legal. But that last bit, though, doesn’t just require them to have lights and a license plate; it also means they have to meet strict road-homologation and emission requirements from the factory, which inherently restricts their full power and throttle response.

KTM doesn’t mention that part in the press release.

Photo by: KTM

The 2027 KTM EXC-F 6DAYS features a distinctive color and graphic package inspired by the Portuguese landscape and national colors. It’s intended to honor the 100th running of the historic ISDE race (now referred to as the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations), which is scheduled to take place in Portugal from October 12-17, 2026.

The 6DAYS model comes equipped with a “race-focused package of high-end components,” which includes a semi-floating front brake disc and solid rear brake disc, CNC-machined triple clamps, a skid plate and frame protection set, as well as a slew of orange bits and pieces and custom graphics that are intended to set the 6DAYS model apart from the standard 500 EXC-F.

As KTM suggests, the three models available in the 2027 EXC-F lineup are “ready to race,” with the 6DAYS variant being the most focused, but they’re also dual-sport machines that can be ridden to the trail head on public roads. And for a lot of folks, the addition of a license plate might mean the difference between being able to ride and not (I’m looking at you, California).

Photo by: KTM

So, if you’re willing to sacrifice some power in place of a license plate, or don’t have the choice, these EXC-F machines make for damn fine dual-sports, because if we’re being honest, they’re just race bikes with extra lights, right?

What do you think?

Pricing for the 2027 KTM 350 EXC-F starts at $13,049, while the 500 EXC-F adds not only more cubic centimeters, but a $450 premium at $13,499. The 500 EXC-F 6DAYS model has an MSRP of $14,699, a $1,200 increase over the standard 500 model.

The 2027 KTM EXC-F models will begin arriving at authorized dealers this summer and are backed by a 1-year Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty.

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