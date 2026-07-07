'We Don't Really Need VW,' Says Ducati CEO After Sale Talks Spread

Recently, a report from The Financial Times stated that Volkswagen's current financial situation necessitated big changes within the global organization. And due to that, it was possibly considering selling off portions of its business, including that of Ducati.

When reached for comment, a VW spokesperson didn't deny the rumors to RideApart, stating that all options remain on the table, implying that a Ducati sale was possible. As such, and as you'd expect from such a non-denial, speculation that VW is looking for a buyer for Ducati, and possibly Lamborghini, went into overdrive.

Now, however, Ducati's CEO Claudio Domenicali has weighed in on the issue, and the executive was defiant in his statements about the possible sale, with his words amounting to, "Sell us or don't, we don't need VW."

Speaking to MCNews, Domenicali told the outlet, "The company is in very good shape. It is also completely self-standing. We do not really need support from [VW] to make our investment plan for the future, to make the new models. It is a very solid investment plan."

And indeed, Ducati's investing in its lineup, with a host of new model introductions over the last year and change. It may have seen some slight declines in overall sales, with the Chinese market being the biggest decline due to increased competition, but Ducati's lineup has grown and aimed itself at moving toward a younger crowd with its motocrossers and its recently debuted supermoto. Those, along with the updated or all-new motorcycles now in its lineup, will likely take a second for the market to adopt.

That said, tariffs remain a persistent concern, as does the world's economic outlook, which Ducati addresses in its 2025 Q4 Sales report summarizing the company's year.

What do you think?

However, Domenicali added, "At the moment, there is no discussion happening in Borgo Panigale," in relation to VW telling Ducati it's considering a sale, and, "That is part of the shareholder possibility, depending on their needs, to buy a new company or to disinvest something. So it is not something that is completely impossible, but actually for the time being, there is nothing going on in Borgo Panigale."

For now, then, Ducati remains under VW leadership. For how long, though, remains up in the air. But Domenicali seems defiantly optimistic about Ducati's future. Whether that's with VW or not.

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