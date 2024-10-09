We've been teased and tormented, but the wait is over. Yamaha announced the details of the all-new addition to its street bike lineup, the YZF-R9. Of course, we've yet to see how this bike performs in real life, but based on Yamaha's description of the market it's intended to fulfill, some customers will be delighted, and others will be left wanting.

According to Yamaha, "The new 2025 YZF-R9 was conceived to redefine the Supersport class by combining track-capable performance with street bike accessibility through a broad, smooth power delivery, light handling, street-friendly ergonomics and a complete package of advanced rider aids."

So if you were hoping for a razor-sharp replacement for the R6, which was discontinued in 2020, you'll need to look toward one of the few supersport bikes still in production from Honda and Kawasaki. Yamaha states that the R9 is a "continued evolution of supersport segment" and is intended to provide accessible performance on the street and track.

But that's not to say the R9 isn't sharp enough to do damage on—far from it, based on its all-new chassis.

All-New Chassis

Yamaha hasn't just gone and put fairings on an MT-09. The engineers have designed the R9 from the ground up, and it all starts with an advanced gravity-cast Deltabox frame.

This is the lightest aluminum frame ever featured on a Yamaha supersport model and works with a high-spec fully adjustable KYB "SDF" fork and rear shock.

Although Yamaha has said the R9 is not intended to provide "all-out track performance at any cost", its clip-ons are positioned somewhere between an R6 and R7, so you can expect pretty sporty ergonomics that compromise somewhat for comfort on the street.

The eagle-eyed amongst you will have noticed the front winglets, which Yamaha says are functional and contribute to making this the most aerodynamic model the company has ever produced.

Engine and Brakes

Powering the R9 is the same 890cc CP3 that enamored us on the MT-09 and MT-09 SP. But it'll work with a unique ECU, which is intended to "provide thrilling supersport power with a more broad, torquey engine character.". The R9 will also feature a smaller rear sprocket (16/45 to 16/43) and a larger radiator.

It's fair to imagine the CP3 in the R9 will be tuned to produce a more exhilarating top-end rush than that on the MT-09 and have a higher top speed, thanks to the smaller rear sprocket.

Thankfully, Yamaha has chosen to fit the R9 with a Brembo radial master cylinder and 320mm Brembo Stylema calipers. Considering how well the 298mm Brembos on the MT-09 SP work, the R9 should stop as well as you'd hope from a supersport bike.

Although the R9 isn't intended to be as hardcore as the discontinued R6, I don't think riders will complain about the slew of electronic features derived from the R1.

MotoGP-Derived Electronics

The R9 gets an electronic suite handed down from the R1, which is impressive, but all the more so when you realize the R9 costs just $12,499.

There's a 6-axis IMU, which enables the R9 to use a 9-level, lean-sensitive Traction Control System (TCS), MotoGP-developed three-level Slide Control System (SCS), and lean-sensitive Brake Control System (BC) with ABS. You'll also be able to turn the rear ABS off, which should get track riders feeling giddy.

The rest of the rider aids on the R9 are the same as you'll find on the MT-09 SP, except for one—this model will feature Launch Control (LC).

The rider aids, including Yamaha's third-generation up-and-down quickshifter are all tried, tested, and generally loved. But the electronics on the R9 venture far beyond rider aids. As we've seen with recent models, rider connectivity will be at the forefront of the R9.

Yamaha's newest model will feature the brand's latest 5-inch TFT dash, which can connect to your smartphone via Y-Connect technology. This means you'll be able to access YRC mode settings, the Garmin StreetCross NAV app, last-parked location, riding information, and emails/texts/phone calls/weather/music.

All the smartphone connectivity might be overkill for those who are more interested in taking the R9 to the track. I mean, you can even view photos from your phone on the dash.

But if you're a tech fiend and love this kind of stuff, you're probably wondering when you can get your hands on Yamaha's latest piece of kit.

Colors and Availability

If you're sold on the R9, you'll have to wait until March to swing a leg over, as that's when it hits dealerships. Until then, you can agonize over what color to choose between Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Raven Black, and Intensity White/Redline. I know what one I'd pick, and that's all I'll say.

Give us your thoughts on Yamaha's decision not to produce an out-and-out R6 replacement powered by the CP3 unit. Does the world need another cutthroat supersport or has Yamaha played its cards perfectly by taking a more balanced approach between street and track performance?

And, yes, we still know no one likes the exhaust.