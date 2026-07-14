Here's Suzuki's New SV-7GX. An Agile Sport-Touring Motorcycle Made For the US

If you've been reading RideApart for a while now, it’s obvious that I love sport-touring motorcycles. And in my not-so-humble opinion, they make the best touring bikes. If you prefer to take the twisty way to wherever you’re going, they can collect an equal number of miles and smiles along the way. They’re also comfortable, thanks to an upright riding position, and are generally exciting to ride at speed. Add some wind protection, lockable saddle bags and the usual tech we find on modern motorcycles, and there’s not much room to complain.

Adding to its lineup of new and updated models for 2027, Suzuki just announced that the SV-7GX will be coming to the US next year. Labeled as a “Crossover” model on the company’s website, sitting just below the GSX-S1000GX+, the SV-7GX is “designed to deliver crossover-class versatility to a wider range of riders,” according to Suzuki.

But what is it, exactly?

To put it plainly, it’s the sport-touring version of the beloved SV650. Built on the trusted V-twin–powered platform, it “retains the distinctive performance and character that have made the SV series a favorite.”

Photo by: Suzuki

According to Suzuki, the bike draws some inspiration from the V-Strom 650XT as well as the GSX-S1000GX, the latter of which I can see, sort of. The company goes on to say, “The SV-7GX blends sportbike agility, touring comfort, and advanced rider aids into a slim, approachable package that is designed to appeal to riders with varying experience levels.”

So, this is an entry-level sport-touring machine built on a proven platform, in hopes of filling a gap in the Japanese manufacturer’s lineup. And if we’re comparing produce, then the SV-7GX is to Suzuki what the Versys 650 is to Kawasaki. A smaller version of their flagship sport-touring model, intended to be approachable, affordable and yet more than capable of knocking down big miles and carving canyons on your way to wherever.

The SV-7GX is powered by the proven 645cc 90-degree V-twin motor that’s found in the SV650, and features ride-by-wire throttle control, three drive mode selection, traction control, and a bi-directional quick shifter.

The bike is equipped with a new 4.2-inch TFT instrument panel designed for excellent readability in a wide range of lighting conditions. The display hosts an intuitive layout that makes it easy for riders to monitor and adjust the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System features on the fly. Additionally, the display provides access to the Suzuki Ride Connect+ app, which delivers turn-by-turn navigation, notifications, weather updates, and other real-time alerts.

Photo by: Suzuki

The seat height is 31.3 inches, which, along with a raised handlebar position and narrow midsection, allow for easy and confident foot placement for shorter riders, or those that aren’t comfortable on a tall sport-touring machine.

Stopping power is provided by a pair of four-piston Brembo calipers that grab onto twin discs up front, along with a single-piston Nissin caliper that bites onto a lone disc at the rear. Oh, and ABS comes standard, too.

The SV-7GX features a compact, link-type rear shock absorber with seven-step preload adjustability that delivers 5.1 inches of travel, while a 41 mm telescopic fork delivers 4.9 inches of travel and provides responsive feedback while also soaking up the unfriendly stuff in the road.

Photo by: Suzuki

There’s a new 4.6-gallon fuel tank on the SV-7GX that offers extended touring range. And thanks to a lightweight tubular steel trellis frame and a smaller overall package, the new sport-touring bike tips the scales at just 465 pounds.

What do you think?

The SV-7GX is available in three colors: Brilliant White, Metallic Triton Blue and Pearl Matte Greige, the latter of which is the least appealing to the eye, in my opinion. The Brilliant White model is priced at $8,399 USD, while the Blue and Greige models come in at $8599.00 USD.

In all, this new (to us) model from Suzuki does fill a gap in the manufacturers lineup, and considering it appears to be assembled from the parts bin, pulling from bikes that we’ve all grown to love, I can’t see why this isn’t a win for Suzuki, and for newer or more economical riders looking for a motorcycle that can do just about anything you ask of it.

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