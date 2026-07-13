Gang Who Stole $1.3 Million Worth of Motorcycles Caught. Maybe Don't Post On Social Media

Motorcycle theft in the UK should strike fear into those riding there. I don't write this to fear-monger; I write it because riders aren't just at risk of losing their bikes; they're at risk of being assaulted. Motorcycle thefts and assaults associated with the crimes are on the rise, particularly in London, and unfortunately, many of the offenders never face justice.

But this time, I'm happy to report that four particularly bad offenders are behind bars.

Cameron Stevens, 22, Brandon Carter, 22, Sonnie Davies, 20, and Marshall Thomas were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on July 3 after admitting to a string of offences. Stevens, Thomas, and Carter stole and handled motorcycles and scooters with a combined estimated value of between £600,000 and £1 million ($805,215 and $134,2025) throughout 2025, according to police.

Thomas, Stevens, and Carter were sentenced to 10, eight, and three years respectively, while Davis was sentenced to three years for kidnapping and violently assaulting a 15-year-old on 30 July last year with Thomas and Carter.

The trio stole dozens of high-end motorcycles over a period of six months in 2025, but that's not where their crimes ended. Insp Richard Fear, from Avon and Somerset Police, said the motorcycle thefts became "increasingly aggravated and increasingly violent" and added that the crimes were often carried out during the day in public areas. Fear also stated that the gang violently attacked members of the public with tools such as angle grinders.

What do you think?

Last December, the gang carried out a "violent and horrific attack" on a security guard who tried to stop them from stealing a motorbike. This incident was "pivotal" to catching the gang, Fear said. After the attack, the gang used the stolen motorbike to look for other bikes, and police were able to trace their steps. But something tells me the gang members would've been caught anyway, even if the police didn't catch this lead.

The group of men, seemingly thinking that they were invincible after getting away with so many thefts, started posting videos of themselves riding stolen motorcycles on social media. I can't imagine them getting away with this for long without being caught. One of the gang's victims, James Lovett, said it was "pretty galling" to see videos of the offenders riding stolen bikes online. Between all four men, the combined sentence is 24 years behind bars. The question is, do you think that's enough?

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Rideapart.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The RideApart Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy