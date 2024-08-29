I'm spit-balling here, but maybe, just maybe, don't run from the police? I know, I know, heresy! How dare I try and tell you that most police chases end poorly for everyone, including random passers-by, and that more often than not, people get injured or worse. And that it literally never works out for anyone involved.

But who am I to tell you what to do? Only someone who's witnessed countless police chases while living in Los Angeles, as well as someone with eyes and has covered police chases throughout his career.

Like the one I'm about to tell you about right now.

Enter the case of an Aprilia rider running from the police. The motorcyclist, one 22-year-old Austin Schwartz of New Jersey, failed to stop when the cops threw on their lights and immediately started to try and outrun them. The police, however, had a helicopter and dispatched it, picking the rider up almost immediately.

You'll never outrun a helicopter, though I doubt he knew the bird was in the air.

The helicopter stays with the motorcyclist as he passes countless cars, making reckless passes, speeding through intersections, making illegal turns, and much more. All while likely unaware that the helicopter has eyes on him the whole entire time.

At one point, he blows through a red light and nearly gets clobbered by a pickup truck. But he, somehow, makes it through.

And then, predictably, he wipes out.

As he misses the truck, he swerves to avoid just getting demolished, which puts him onto the sidewalk and hits the curb. That, in addition to clearly being new at riding, sends him into a short tank-slapper and puts him off the bike and onto the ground.

What's wild is that he immediately throws his helmet onto the ground, turns the bike off, and grabs his phone like he didn't run from the police, and nearly gets taken out by a truck. A few people stop to check and make sure he's all right after going down, but the cops roll up on him fairly quickly and arrest him.

Again, all while the police helicopter watches him from a distance.

He ended up finding himself in the slammer with a $40,000 bond for reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, and more. So yeah, don't run from the cops, but also really don't run when they have helicopters. You just won't get away, plus you'll wreck you motorcycle and could hurt yourself or someone else.