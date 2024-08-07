Picture this: you live in a densely populated city in Europe or Asia and you’re a huge fan of Aprilia’s MotoGP team. But you ride to work every single day. Clearly, getting a race-bred Aprilia RSV4, which can best be described as a street-legal race bike, simply doesn’t make sense.

Plus, your trusty two-wheeler is your main mode of transport, and doing the groceries, running errands, and occasionally carrying a passenger are regular occurrences for you. What do you do? Sure, you could get yourself a smaller Aprilia—a Tuono 660, perhaps. But what about storage space? What about maneuvering through traffic-laden streets? What about parking on curbs or in tight commercial establishments?

Well, luckily, Aprilia itself has the answer for you: The SR GT Replica.

We’ve talked about the Aprilia SR GT quite a bit in the past. In fact, I have quite a lot of experience with this little scooter, as a number of my friends own it for daily commuting purposes. And despite being a simple, barebones scooter beneath the surface, there’s something about it that makes you feel special—something that makes you stand out from the sea of other scooters and commuters on the road.

Surely, it’s its styling, which has clearly been inspired by the RSV4—just look at those DRLs. But you know what makes this thing even more special? It’s that Aprilia has launched it in a MotoGP-inspired RS GP livery.

So yeah, you could sorta feel like Maverick Vinales or Aleix Espargaro on your way to the office. All without sitting on a knife’s edge in bumper-to-bumper traffic while giving yourself an achy back and wrists and air-frying your nether regions.

Unfortunately for you folks living in the US, it doesn’t seem that Aprilia officially imports the SR GT to the US market. It’s designed primarily for the European and Asian markets and commands a price tag starting at 4,699 euros (around $5,150) for the 125cc version and 4,999 euros (about $5,500) for the 200cc version.

But hey, maybe if a lot of folks want this scooter to be sold in the US, and you ask Aprilia nicely, they might just launch it stateside.

What do you think? Would you rock this sporty little scooter on the daily? Let us know in the comments.