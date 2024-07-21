There are just some bikes that are begging to be customized straight off the showroom floor. One of these bikes is the Yamaha XSR125, Team Blue’s smallest neo-retro offering. Sold primarily in Europe, Japan, and other neighboring Asian countries, the XSR125 surely leaves us wishing that Yamaha sold this bike stateside.

That envy is made even greener when you see how a bunch of simple bolt-ons can transform this charming retro machine’s aesthetic. During the Tokyo Motorcycle Show earlier this year, two aftermarket specialists showcased exactly this. The two brands, Active and Kijima, each displayed their respective XSR125 builds.

The best part? Most if not all of these parts will be produced and made available to the general public.

Webike Japan Kijima's custom Yamaha XSR125 build.

Let’s start off with Kijima’s build. The aftermarket specialist dressed up the pint-sized retro machine as an urban scrambler. The build is fairly simple and straightforward, with the bike flaunting aftermarket goodies like a flyscreen, high fender, and skid plate.

The bike also features some functional enhancements like sleek LED turn signals, a helmet lock, and a chrome passenger grab handle. You’ll also find stylized side bag supports that resemble the exhaust pipes on retro-styled scramblers on either side of the bike.

Webike Japan A chrome passenger grab handle adds a touch of practicality. Webike Japan The Kijima XSR125 gets stylized saddle bag supports on either side.

Up next, Active’s build is similarly scrambler in its inspirations, except a tad more serious, not to mention premium. Perhaps the first thing you’ll notice is the fancy Akrapovic exhaust system that elevates the bike’s aesthetic.

The bike also features an aftermarket handlebar that’s wider and taller than the stock unit. It also gets a high fender, a rear fender eliminator kit, and a headlight guard.

Webike Japan Active's Garage 153 Yamaha XSR125 Webike Japan The Active Yamaha XSR125 gets a custom tuck-and-roll saddle. Webike Japan The Active XSR125 is fitted with a slim aluminum skid plate.

To top it all off, Active crafted a subtle aluminum skid plate that retains the XSR125’s svelte silhouette all while providing extra protection for off-road adventures.

Custom builds like the Kijima and Active XSR125s are exactly why so many people love neo-retro bikes. Apart, of course, from looking super dapper right off the showroom floor, all it takes is a few choice bolt-on accessories to really transform the look of these bikes, and make them all your own.