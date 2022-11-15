For fans of new-retro two-wheelers, the term XSR is synonymous with classic-styled machines blended with rowdy performance. Available in a variety of flavors, Yamaha’s XSR series has seen massive success all around the globe ever since debuting in 900 trim back in 2016.

Although the 900 remains as the biggest, most powerful iteration to bear the XSR nameplate, the model range has expanded to the smaller-displacement range with the 700 based on the MT-07, and 155 and 125 variations in Asia and Europe. At EICMA 2022, Yamaha unveiled a refreshed XSR700. Before this, the XSR900 got a major overhaul following the revamped MT-09. This time around, Yamaha updates the smallest of the XSR bikes for the European market for the 2023 model year.

For 2023, the Yamaha XSR125 gets refreshed aesthetics with new color options consisting of Yamaha Blue, Impact Yellow, and White. These new colorways tie the XSR125 in more closely with the bigger members of the XSR family, and give the bike a look that’s more reminiscent of Team Blue’s machines from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Apart from the revised styling, the 2023 XSR125 remains mechanically identical to previous models.

The Yamaha XSR125 is powered by a beginner-friendly 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Rated for a max power output of 14.75 horsepower at 10,000 rpm and 8 ft-lbs of torque at 8,000 rpm, it’s perfect for first-time riders with A1 licenses. Apart from the engine, the XSR125 sports premium components for its class. For instance, it gets LED lights all around, ABS-equipped front and rear disc brakes, and an inverted front fork. Rear suspension consists of a centrally mounted monoshock with preload adjustability.

Given the colorway updates for the European-spec XSR125, chances are we can expect Yamaha to drop similar styling revisions to the XSR155 in the Asian market. Just like the 125, the XSR155 shares the same styling and equipment, albeit with a bigger, slightly more powerful 155cc engine pumping out 19 horsepower and 10.3 ft-lbs of torque.





Gallery: 2023 Yamaha XSR125