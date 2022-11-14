Every year that it’s held, EICMA brings the motorcycling world a broad selection of new bikes to get excited about. From production models to concepts—and even the occasional custom—there’s always a lot to take in. At the end of the event, though, only one bike can be crowned the most beautiful machine of the year—and every year, it’s EICMA visitors who decide.

Since 2005, the venerable Italian moto publication Motociclismo has asked visitors to vote for the bike they think is the most beautiful at each and every EICMA. What bike won in 2022? You probably won’t be surprised to learn that it was the new Ducati Diavel V4 that took everyone’s breath away, above everything else.

In some years, the margin is closer than in others—but in 2022, the competition wasn’t even close. After all 22,880 votes were tabulated, the Ducati Diavel V4 rolled away with an impressive 36.3 percent of the vote. By contrast, the second-place finisher, the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S, only managed to secure 13.2 percent of the vote. They’re both beautiful bikes, to be sure—but that Diavel V4 has unequivocally turned the most heads in the waning months of 2022.

Gallery: 2023 Ducati Diavel V4

9 Photos

What else was in the top 10? In third place, and not far behind the V100 Mandello S, there was the Fantic Caballero 700 with 11.1 percent of the vote. The remaining seven bikes in the top 10 all captured single-digit percentages of the vote, and were as follows:

Fourth place: Triumph Street Triple 765 R with 8.3 percent of the vote

Fifth place: Honda XL750 Transalp with 8.0 percent of the vote

Sixth place: Benelli TRK 800 with 7.7 percent of the vote

Seventh place: Suzuki GSX-8S with 4.2 percent of the vote

Eighth place: Vespa GTS 300 with 3.9 percent of the vote

Ninth place: Moto Morini X-Cape with 3.8 percent of the vote

Tenth place: Brixton Cromwell 1200 with 1.6 percent of the vote

Perhaps unsurprisingly, in reflecting back on all the previous winners of Motociclismo’s annual EICMA’s Most Beautiful Bike polls, every winning bike has been made by an Italian manufacturer. Since 2005, only two makes have had their models win this title: Ducati (10 times, including 2022), and MV Agusta (five times).

One lucky winner also gets to ride away on the winning bike each year—but in reality, getting to see all these bikes in person each year, it’s EICMA’s visitors who also win.