Since Ducati has been livestreaming its World Premiere episodes, it’s loved giving little clues to what bike it’s going to reveal in the individual episode titles. The title for Episode 6, scheduled to stream on October 28, 2022, was Dare to Be Bold. The teaser image was a glimpse of what appeared to be an interesting LED taillight array, close-up and mostly shrouded in shadow. What could it be?

Why, it’s the world premiere of the much-anticipated 2023 Ducati Diavel V4, of course! Powered by a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine derived from the Desmosedici Stradale V4 that Ducatisti already know and love from the Panigale V4, one of Ducati’s key stats for this machine includes a zero to 100 kilometer-per-hour (or 62 mph) time of less than three seconds. It also makes 168 horsepower and 93 pound-feet of torque at 7,500 rpm. This engine can also utilize an extended deactivation system for the rear two cylinders as needed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions when running at low speeds, as well as at stops.

Suspension consists of a 50mm fully adjustable front fork setup, as well as a fully adjustable rear monoshock. Brembo Stylema brake calipers stop you up front, along with a pair of 330mm brake discs. Ducati says the dry weight on this bike is 492 pounds, which is a full 29 pounds lighter than the Diavel 1290 S. Curb weight is not given—but then, this is Ducati, and they don’t go in for that kind of thing for some reason.

9 Photos

Other things to know about the new 2023 Diavel V4 include its seat height, which is an approachable 790mm, or just over 31 inches. It comes with foldable passenger footpegs, which isn’t super remarkable—but it also comes with a hideaway passenger grab handle, which is pretty nice and tidy to look at. A passenger seat cover is also included as standard, for when you aren't taking a pillion along on a ride. The rear tire width is 240mm, or 9.4 inches.

As you’d expect, the seating position is fairly neutral and comfortable, with mid-mounted footpegs and high handlebars for rider comfort as you cruise powerfully through those curves on the road ahead. Major maintenance occurs at 37,000-mile intervals, according to the team from Bologna.

The 2023 Diavel V4 comes with a five-inch TFT display, complete with multimedia and Bluetooth connectivity. Turn-by-turn navigation is available as an added accessory at an additional charge. You get four riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet. Included within these modes are varying degrees of cornering ABS, traction control, and wheelie control, which can be adjusted at a granular level. Other included features are cruise control, launch control, and Ducati Quick Shifter up and down.

A number of OEM accessories for the Diavel V4 will of course be available, as well, including billet aluminum and carbon fiber bits, passenger backrest, panniers, titanium cover and pipes, a dry clutch (not homologated for road use), and more.

For 2023, the Ducati Diavel V4 will be available in two colorways: Ducati Red and Thrilling Black. Since Ducati sells its bikes worldwide, equipment and specifications may differ based on region. For the most accurate information regarding pricing and availability of the 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 in your area, your best bet is to reach out to your local Ducati dealer.

In the U.S., pricing starts at $26,695, while Canadian pricing starts at $30,795. 2023 Ducati Diavel V4s will begin rolling into dealerships in Spring, 2023.