On Thursday, April 13, 2023, Ducati notified the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that select 2023 Diavel V4 models could suffer from faulty passenger foot pegs. Ducati North America attributes the issue to “the production process on the part of the supplier of passenger foot pegs.” When extending/unfolding the passenger pegs, the forging defect could lead the passenger to “suddenly lose their foot support, increasing the risk of crash or injury.”

As a result, the brand issued a recall for specific 2023 Diavel V4 units. The problem impacts up to 145 examples between the VIN number range ZDMGAR1W6PB000719 and ZDMGAR1W7PB001619. Ducati produced the impacted Diavels between February 16 and March 30, 2023. The document goes on to state that the “right and/or left side passenger foot pegs could break in correspondence of the rotation bush” when the motorcycle is both “stationary or in use.”

Prior to notifying the NHTSA, Ducati distributed recall campaign instructions to its North American dealerships. The letter informs service departments to inspect the batch stamping on the underside of each passenger peg. If the unit bears a “K22” code, dealers will replace the component free of charge. However, right-side passenger pegs (PN.46520942AA) and/or left-side passenger foot pegs (PN.46520952AA) not designated within the “K22” batch will not be replaced.

In order for dealers to receive compensation for the additional parts and warranty work, service departments will also need to provide photographic proof under the recall campaign standards. In all, the procedure should require just 18-30 minutes for dealers to complete.

Ducati plans to distribute recall notification letters to owners starting on May 3, 2023. Those affected can contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446 (recall code is SRV-RCL-23-002). Alternatively, owners can also contact the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit the agency website for more information.