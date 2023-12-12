Ducati And Bentley Team Up For Limited-Edition Diavel V4

When you think of Bentley, chances are words like elegance, luxury, and extravagance come to mind. Indeed, the British marque is among the most luxurious in the automotive space, while at the same time boasting impressive technology and performance. It’s perhaps because of these attributes that Ducati decided to team up with Bentley for an ultra-limited motorcycle.

Now, Ducati and Bentley don’t seem to have a lot in common. While the latter stands for beauty and elegance, you could argue that Ducati is all about aggression, performance, and otherworldly power. As such, it’s interesting to see Ducati take on a more subdued approach when it comes to the limited-edition Ducati Diavel for Bentley. Don’t get me wrong, just one look at this bike makes it clear as day that it means business, however, the dark green motif with complementing silver machined elements give the V4 power cruiser a refreshing, classy appearance.

The Ducati Diavel for Bentley is described as a fusion of Bentley’s craftsmanship and Ducati’s technological acumen. We’re all familiar with the Ducati Diavel, and in its latest V4 iteration, it sets the standard for a performance-oriented cruiser. That said, on the Bentley side of things, we see styling inspired by Bentley’s 2024 Batur, a grand-touring coupe that does little to keep its extravagance hidden. Powered by Bentley’s flagship W-12 engine, the Batur churns out a whopping 740 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque, signifying that it’s just as serious about performance as it is style.

The Diavel, meanwhile, is powered by a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V4 engine with 168 horsepower on tap – far more ponies than any cruiser has any business possessing. While the Batur will be limited to just 18 units worldwide, the Diavel for Bentley will have a slightly higher production run of 500 units – still pretty rare, all things considered. Plus, there will be an additional 50 “Mulliner” variants that are made to match the new Batur even more closely.

From a styling point of view, the Ducati Diavel for Bentley was designed by Centro Stile Ducati and Bentley, and features sleek lines with matching forged wheels finished in dart satin titanium. The scarab green paintwork from the Bentley Mulliner suits the Diavel pretty nicely, too. Furthermore, red accents on the grill and saddle ad a touch of sportiness into the mix, while the Bentley logo figures prominently on the black Alcantara saddle, a nod to the lavish interiors of Bentley’s automobiles.

To make the ownership experience even more special, each of the 500 Ducati Diavel for Bentley units will come with a certificate of authenticity, a passenger saddle, a matching motorcycle cover, and personalized wooden case. The model and production number of each bike will also be displayed on a plate for the owner to display in their collection. Last but not least, a capsule collection consisting of a jet helmet and a jacket in matching colors adds a fashionable touch to the limited-edition model.

With all that being said, if you have $70,000 USD burning a huge hole in your bank account, then you can get in touch with your nearest Ducati dealer to try and secure a slot for this limited edition beast. Furthermore, if that’s not enough, you can spend $90,000 USD on the Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner, of which only 50 will be made.