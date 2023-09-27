On September 27, 2023, Brabus and KTM announced the release of the final bike in their trilogy: the Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition. Only 50 of these extremely exclusive bikes will ever be made and sold worldwide, with 25 offered in the Onyx Black colorway and 25 offered in Diamond White. Both variants benefit from accents finished in a shade that Brabus calls Frozen Gold, along with even more special Brabus carbon fiber bodywork than ever before.

This is the third collaboration between Brabus and KTM, and all have been based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo. The first was the Brabus 1300 R released in February 2022, consisting of 154 total bikes also offered in two colors. That run sold out in less than two minutes. Then came the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23, which consisted of 290 total bikes, also offered in your choice of two colors. It, too, sold out almost as soon as it was released.

The Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition is powered by the KTM LC8 V-twin engine, which makes a claimed 180 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 140 newton-meters (103 pound-feet) of torque at 8,000 rpm. Zero to 100 kilometer per hour (or 62 mph) time is reportedly 3.2 seconds. Top speed is 270 km/h, or just under 168 mph.

While Brabus had a free hand with most parts of this bike, suspension duties are performed by a WP Apex semi-active suspension that offers both an automatic mode and a manually adjustable mode. You also get a WP Apex Pro 7117 steering damper. Brakes consist of a pair of Brembo Stylema 4-piston calipers up front with 320mm floating rotors, along with a Brembo 2-piston caliper and a single 240mm disc in the rear. Ride modes, quickshifter, cornering and supermoto ABS, and an adaptive brake light all come standard.

Now it’s time to talk about the Brabus of it all. Brabus has been in the automotive tuning game since 1977, with recognized specialties in carbon fiber, leatherwork, and CNC-machined parts. You’ll often see the company’s name alongside partners such as Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Maybach—and for the past few years, KTM.

If you’re Brabus, how do you top the work that you did on the previous editions of the 1300 R? You dial up the exclusivity and the carbon fiber, of course. With only 25 units of each color being made, it’s clear that very few people will ever own one of these Masterpiece Editions. As for carbon fiber, Brabus added a single-sided swingarm cover, dash cover, connector cover, and rear side fairing covers to its already extensive list of carbon bits and bobs located from headlight to taillight.

There’s a large, round Brabus LED headlight up front, as well as side fairings with MotoGP-inspired winglets, a front spoiler, and a tail with single seat and license plate bracket. The wheels are Brabus Monoblock Z “Gold Platinum” forged alloy units, which were made exclusively by Brabus for this bike. Additional Brabus-made details include a CNC triple clamp, adjustable CNC brake and clutch levers, CNC aluminum brake and clutch reservoir caps, adjustable CNC foot pegs, bar end mirrors, and slip-on dual exhaust with Frozen Gold accent rings.

The grips and the seat are both heated, and the seat features an exclusive Brabus leather quilted “Diamond Rising” pattern. The Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition also comes with a special Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece badge on the seat pad, a tailor-made Brabus indoor motorcycle cover, floor mat, and carbon key box.

The cost of the Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition is 41,930 Euros in Germany, not including value-added tax (VAT). That’s about $44,065 as of September 27, 2023. If you’re interested, you can find out more by contacting Brabus at the link in our Sources. Those who purchase a Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition will also receive a reserved company tour of Brabus HQ in Bottrop, Germany along with their new bike.