The Brabus 1300R is finally here, after what feels like eons of speculation (and even a pretty significant image leak earlier in February, 2022). Limited to an exclusive run of just 154 units—77 each in the rider’s choice of either Magma Red or Signature Black colorways—the excitement was apparently just too much. Preorders sold out almost as soon as Brabus and partner KTM made them available on February 14, 2022. Don’t worry if you missed out, though, because there’s a waitlist you can sign up for if you’re hoping for a second chance at Brabus two-wheeled love.

Now that the cat is well and truly out of the bag, here’s what the lucky Brabus 1300R owners will be taking delivery of on some extremely delightful day in the future. This bike marks the first collaboration between Brabus and KTM on a motorbike, and it’s based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo. That means the powerplant is, of course, the LC8 mill, which produces a claimed 180 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 140 newton-meters (or 103 pound-feet) of torque at 8,000 rpm. Zero to 60 time is claimed to be 3.2 seconds. A hydraulically-operated PASC slipper clutch comes standard.

The suspension is a semi-active WP Apex setup, featuring six separate damping modes: Comfort, Street, Sport, Track, Advanced, and Auto. Additionally, rear spring preload can be set within a range of 20mm, simply by using the menu found in the 5-inch TFT dash up front. The Advanced setting allows riders who love tweaking every little thing to select from 8 damping level settings to suit their needs. Meanwhile, the Auto setting is there to do the thinking for riders who just want to get out and enjoy the ride.

Additionally, three automatic preload auto-leveling settings come standard, and will change automatically to accommodate a rider’s weight—including compensation for a pillion when required. There’s also a switchable anti-dive setting—which means you can use it if you love it, or shut it off if you don’t. (We know this is a ne plus ultra, extremely exclusive beast of a bike—but seriously, how hard would it be for OEMs to just make stuff easily switchable on more machines? Seriously.)

Wheels are a set of gorgeous Brabus Monoblock Z 9-spoke forged 17-inch units, which come wrapped in Bridgestone S22 Battlax tires. Brakes consist of a pair of 320mm floating discs up front fitted with Brembo Stylema 4-piston calipers, and a single 240mm disc in the rear mated to a Brembo two-piston caliper. Cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS come standard.

That’s all well and good, but from there, we get into the really special Brabus stuff. First and foremost, there is, of course, a Brabus slip-on double-pipe exhaust. If you’re at all familiar with Brabus’ inimitable presence in the automotive world, you already have some expectation of a very good growl from those pipes. If you’re not, well, you are absolutely in for a treat. Be sure to watch the video embedded in this piece with headphones on, because your ears will thank you.

From there, the bike is absolutely filled with carbon-fiber and CNC bits from stem to stern. Carbon fiber bits include the headlight mask, air ducts, front fender, little inlet to ventilate the brakes, belly pan, undertray, chainguard, heel guard, clutch and generator covers, ignition lock cover, and tank cover. CNC-machined bits include the triple clamp, adjustable front brake and clutch levers, reservoirs and oil tank caps, and adjustable racing foot pegs. Dry weight is 194 kilograms, or 427 pounds and seat height is 845mm, or about 33.2 inches.

Other choice bits include a lithium battery, custom heated seat and heated grips, quick turn throttle twist grip, and keyless fuel cap (the bike itself is keyless as well, so as long as you have the key fob in your pocket, you’re good to refuel). There’s also a limited-edition number plaque, as you’d expect. Additionally, the Brabus 1300R gets a special startup animation featuring the firm’s signature red color scheme when you first power on your machine.

As is often the case with vehicles that the Brabus team gets their hands on, there’s simply no mistaking the 1300R for anything else. It’s the kind of bike that shouts how special it is as soon as you lay eyes on it. While moto enthusiasts will no doubt appreciate it, you probably don’t even have to be one to see this and instantly grasp that it’s a Very Special Bike. I don’t know if I’ll ever get to see (and more importantly hear) one in person, but I’ve seen two different Britten V1000s so far in my life, so you never know. Here’s hoping!