Just last week, KTM once again shocked the world when it officially unveiled the 1290 Super Duke RR. Designed for folks who find the standard 1290 Super Duke R just a tad too boring, the new ultra-hyper naked bike features a whole host of premium features which sets it apart from the rest of the Super Dukes. Only 500 units of this fire-breathing beast will ever be produced, all of which on a made-to-order basis.

That said, it isn't really surprising that all 500 units have already been accounted for. However, what's surprising is just how quickly all bikes were sold out. In just 48 minutes, KTM sold all 500 1290 Super Duke RRs to customers from all over the world. Unsurprisingly, way more than 500 people tried to place orders for the new bike. In response to the overwhelming reception, KTM has opened a waiting-list just in case any reservations are subsequently cancelled, or even better, if it decides to make a second batch of 1290 Super Duke RRs. I wouldn't pin my hopes on that, however, as KTM has designed to bike to be ultra-rare and exclusive.

The KTM 1290 Super Duke RR was priced at an astronomical 25,690 Euros, or the equivalent of $30,550 USD. Despite this eye-watering price tag, all 500 units were immediately accounted for. This bike is undoubtedly a very special machine. It comes equipped with what KTM is calling the biggest Euro 5-compliant V-twin engine available in a naked bike. It gets a 1,301cc mill which pumps out an insane 180 horsepower and 103 ft-lbs of torque. To make things even better, the bike tips the scales at only 397 lbs.

Even if the 1290 Super Duke RR didn't exist, the standard Super Duke was already one of the most powerful naked bikes in the world. As such, the Super Duke RR is clearly a massive flex for KTM, making their best bike even better just because they can. It gets special WP Apex front and rear suspension which boasts a full suite of adjustability, and is clad in carbon fiber bodywork, which gives it an impressive 40-pound weight advantage versus the standard Super Duke.