It’s February 14, 2023, and you know what that means? That’s right; BRABUS and KTM want to be your valentine! We kid, we kid—but they did both choose February 13 to show off their newest, extremely exclusive and exquisite collaboration, following the success of the BRABUS 1300 R the pair released this time last year.

For 2023, the pair are presenting the BRABUS 1300 R Edition 23. It’s based once again on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo, utilizing the Austrian firm’s LC8 1,301cc V-twin engine that makes a claimed 180 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 140 newton-meters (103 pound-feet) of torque at 8,000 rpm. Since it’s a BRABUS collaboration, you can bet that the latter firm has slipped one of its exhausts on this bike—all in service of bringing a delightful sound to your ears.

The BRABUS 1300 R Edition 23 will be offered in two exclusive colorways: Superblack and Stealth Gray. Just 145 units of each color will be produced, meaning that a total of 290 of the Edition 23 will be sold in select markets worldwide.

Since BRABUS isn’t a company that does anything by halves, as you may already have surmised, there are a load of carbon fiber, CNC-machined, and other up-spec bits included in each BRABUS 1300 R Edition 23 machine. This includes a set of BRABUS Monoblock Z nine-spoke forged wheels in Platinum Black, the aforementioned slip-on double pipe exhaust, and a custom heated seat.

Carbon fiber bits include air ducts, headlight mask, belly pan, and undertray with short license plate holder, and more. CNC-machined bits include the triple clamp, adjustable brake and clutch levers, adjustable foot pegs, and reservoir and oil tank caps. Other choice bits include a BRABUS pillion seat cover, bar-end mirrors, and of course a BRABUS limited-edition number plaque.

The BRABUS 1300 R Edition 23 rides on a WP Apex semi-active suspension, and is also outfitted with a WP Pro Components steering damper. It comes with five riding modes: Street, Sport, Rain, Performance, and Track. Additional features include a quick turn throttle twist grip, heated grips, and a lightweight lithium-ion battery.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering a BRABUS 1300 R Edition 23, it will exclusively become available via KTM’s website, at the link we’ll list in our Sources. Pre-orders will officially open on February 16, 2023 at 15:00 Central European Time, which is 9 a.m. Eastern on the same day.