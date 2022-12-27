Curtiss Motorcycles started out as Confederate Motors in 1991. By 2017, company CEO and co-founder Matt Chambers shifted the brand's focus to electric motorcycles. Curtiss then redesigned the Hades concept as its 1 flagship model, bringing the firm’s trademark design and styling into its new electric era.

Now, the Alabama-based company is dressing the 1 to the nines with its 120 Year Anniversary Collection.

“In 1902, our inspirational founder, Glenn Hammond Curtiss, invented the iconic American v-twin motorcycle,” noted Chambers. “Today, 120 years later, we are proud to introduce the 120 Year Anniversary Collection in honor of Glenn’s historic achievement.”

Gallery: Curtiss Motorcycles 120 Year Anniversary Collection

5 Photos

Despite co-opting the Curtiss name, the luxe brand has little to do with the 20th-century innovator. After all, Glenn Hammond Curtiss died in 1930, more than 60 years before Confederate Motors opened its doors. Not to mention, the company no longer produces V-twin motorcycles after re-branding to Curtiss. Makes sense, right?

As for the 120 Year Anniversary Collection, Curtiss will offer the 1’s machined 6061 aircraft-grade billet aluminum construction in a raw finish. The model’s seat will follow suit with dye-free hide as well. However, the special-edition collection doesn’t rule out all color, with customers choosing between French Blue, Bayou Green, Crimson Red, Tiger Yellow, and Pure White chassis panels.

The OEM will only produce 120 units of the 120 Year Anniversary 1, and the limited-run trim will debut at the Quail Motorcycle Gathering in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, on May 6, 2023. Customers can pre-order a 120 Year unit on the Curtiss website with deliveries scheduled to begin in December, 2023.

In stock form, the Curtiss 1 costs $120,000. The electric cruiser pumps out 82 kW (110 hp) and 200 Nm (147.5 ft-lb) of torque with a 120-mile city/70-mile highway range. Considering the 120 Year Anniversary Collection simply alters the 1’s aesthetics, we anticipate these specs holding true for the limited-edition series.