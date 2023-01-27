Shoei And MM93 To Drop Limited Edition Neotec II In April 2023

Shoei is one of the world's leading helmet manufacturers, and for good reason. The Japanese helmet manufacturer is considerd by many as one of the pioneers in the motorcycle helmet game, along with the likes of AGV and Arai. In a similar fashion, Shoei's lids have been protecting the noggins of the world's top racers for decades now—most notable of which, just has to be Marc Marquez.

Indeed, the legacy of the Spanish rider has already established itself, even if at present, Marquez continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the MotoGP. He even put up is own fashion brand called MM93, which is simply his initials plus his racing number. Under the marque, Marquez has numerous clothing, apparel, and lifestyle products. MM93 can also be found in special edition gear items, such as helmets from none other than Shoei.

That's right, Shoei previously released MM93 iterations of some of its most popular helmets including the Z-8 sport helmet, and the GT-Air II sport-touring lid. Now, the MM93 design has been splashed on Shoei's premium touring helmet, the Neotec II. Dubbed the Neotec II MM93 Collection, Marc Marquez's race-inspired motifs now breathe a new sporty life to the Neotec II.

The Shoei Neotec II is loved by both city riders and long-distance tourers alike owing to its versatility and top-level protective features. This modular helmet looks like a proper sportbike lid when the chin bar is closed, while offering the conveniences and amenities of a jet helmet with the chin bar flipped up. The MM93 series keeps things sleek and subtle, thanks to an elegant array of gray and silver lines atop a glossy black base. At the rear, the MM93 logo is proudly displayed in a vivid red tone.

The Shoei Neotec II's standard features incude completely removable inner liners, a drop-down internal sunvisor, and a modular mechanism that can be operated with one hand, and in one fluid motion. The Neotec II has also been wind tunnel tested to ensure maximum aerodynamic efficiency and low wind noise inside the helmet. Last but not least, the Neotec II is compatible with SENA's SRL intercom system, although it's been proven to be perfectly capable of supporting other comms systems, too.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Shoei Neotec II MM93 edition is offered in five sizes ranging from S (55cm), M (57cm), L (59cm), XL (61cm), and XXL (63cm). According to Japanese publication Young Machine, the new Shoei Neotec II MM93 edition retails for 82,500 Yen, which translates to around $634 USD. Do note, however, that pricing may vary depending on import taxes and shipping fees. The helmet is expected to be made available by April 2023.