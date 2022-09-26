Successive injuries have haunted Marc Marquez since the 2020 MotoGP season. The 29-year-old rider recently completed his third comeback in as many years. Throughout that period, Marquez has struggled for consistent results.

Despite all that misfortune, number 93 remains one of the most popular and recognizable stars in the Grand Prix paddock. Alpinestars knows that the six-time MotoGP champ still has what it takes to challenge for the title in 2023, and the new MM93 Track leather jacket pairs the Italian gear maker’s dedication to protection with Marquez’s dedication to winning.

Based on the brand’s GP Force leather jacket, the collaborative piece adopts MM93 branding and accents in Honda's signature red. Alpinestars embroider a gray MM93 logo on the chest with a red ‘Marc Marquez’ script and a red Alpinestars badge on the left shoulder. At the back, a red ‘Ninety Three’ adds a premium yet understated touch.

Aside from the minor design tweaks, the Track leather jacket takes after its GP Force relative. The cowhide construction delivers maximum abrasion resistance while stretch panels at the sides, underarms, and shoulders preserve the rider’s range of motion. Alpinestars doesn’t skimp on the comfort either, with accordion sections behind the arms, waist adjuster straps, and zippered cuffs personalizing the fit.

A removable thermal liner keeps the MM93 Track jacket in rotation throughout the colder months. If protection is your main concern, riders can rest assured that the Level 2 Nucleon Flex Pro elbow and shoulder protectors will soften the blow. Lite DFS shoulder sliders also provide adequate impact mitigation, but customers can enhance the jacket's protective properties with a pack/chest pad and Alpinestars’ Tech-Air 5 airbag system.

The Class AA-rated jacket also features two zippered exterior pockets for personal items and a trouser connection zip that accommodates leather bottoms. The MM93 Track jacket only comes in one Marquez-styled colorway, but sizes span from 48 to 60 (European sizing). Retailing for $569.95, the sporty jacket unites motorcycle racing’s most recognizable brands at a reasonable price.