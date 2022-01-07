Alpinestars chose the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, to announce the newest members of its Tech-Air rider protection family. The gear maker continues learning from its experiences in various forms of motorsports to further develop its safety technology, and uses that knowledge to continue enhancing the safety of the line for all the riders who rely on it.

Motorcycle racing fans are no doubt used to seeing our favorite road racers with airbag suits, and Alpinestars is behind more than a few of those. Over the years, though, AStars has also focused on developing Tech-Air offerings for regular, everyday street riding, as well as the special requirements of those who prefer to ride off-road instead.

At CES, Alpinestars took the wraps off its new Tech-Air 10, Tech-Air 3, and Tech-Air Off-Road V2 airbag systems. The Tech-Air 10 is the newest version of its race suit system. Meanwhile, the Tech-Air 3 is the over-the-jacket system that AStars developed specifically for everyday road riders. Finally, the Tech-Air Off-Road V2 tells you which riders it’s for in its name. Alpinestars has been testing this system extensively in the last three Dakar Rallies, with the goal of making sure it’s ready for every off-road situation.

Gallery: Alpinestars Tech-Air Lineup 2022

4 Photos

The Alpinestars Tech-Air 10 can be worn under either Alpinestars Tech-Air Ready racing suits, as well as suits made by other manufacturers that have an additional 4 centimeters of free space around the circumference of a rider’s chest, along with 2 extra centimeters around the rider’s hips. The Tech-Air 10 covers a rider’s shoulders, chest, entire back, and hips with electronically-actuated airbag protection.

The Tech-Air 3 system was designed for all weather conditions, since road riders and commuters don’t always have the luxury of super nice weather in everyday life. It comes in both men’s and women’s versions (under the Alpinestars Stella branding), and was also designed to be fairly packable so you can tuck it away neatly when it’s not in use.

Alpinestars says the Tech-Air Off-Road V2 will be available later in 2022, but doesn’t give further specifics about an exact timeframe. The company currently lists all its available versions of gear in the Tech-Air lineup on its website if you’re looking to gear up for the new season.