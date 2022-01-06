The Holidays may have come and passed, but the cold weather is here to stay (in the Northern Hemisphere, at least). To keep motorcyclists in the saddle throughout the winter season, Alpinestars has equipped its aptly named Denali gloves with the latest weatherproof technology, delivering the utmost protection and performance in the process.

Constructed from polyester material, softshell, and Ripstop panels, the Denali Aerogel Drystar gloves balance comfort and practicality. With ARshield reinforcements strategically placed for extra protection, the Denali gloves are ready to take on all weather conditions. Armed with Alpinestars’ Drystar membrane, the repels 100-percent of moisture while remaining breathable. The firm even sews the waterproof material precisely into the fingers and palm as to not sacrifice the rider’s feel and dexterity.

However, the star of the show is the Denali’s advanced PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Aerogel. The ultra-light material features millions of minuscule air pockets that create a barrier between the rider’s hands and the elements. Even after extensive use and years of aging, the Aerogel retains 97 percent of its insulative properties. To maximize the material’s heat-preserving qualities, Alpinestars equips each finger with an Aerogel to shield the rider’s digits from windblast.

The Denali gloves don’t just protect the user from the weather though. The viscoelastic knuckle armor and reinforced palm panels protect in a slide, while the double wrist Velco closure ensures that the gauntlet gloves don’t come off in a crash. Thanks to the comprehensive protection, the gloves achieve a CE Level 1 protection rating.

Alpinestars offers the Denali Aerogel Drystar in sizes men’s sizes S-3XL, and the gloves come in black, black forest/yellow fluo, and black/dark khaki/red fluo colorways. Retailing for $139.95, the weatherproof Denali gloves are an affordable addition to any adventure and touring kit this winter.