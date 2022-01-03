When it comes to riding in cold temperatures, your hands, apart from your chest and torso, are among the most susceptible to the cold. Riding a motorcycle with chilly hands isn’t just uncomfortable, it’s downright dangerous, as it can severely impede your control over the bike. As such, it goes without saying that a pair of heavy-duty thermal gloves should be in your winter gear collection.

Now, naturally, there are many hacks when it comes to procuring winter gear, such as using snowmobile equipment which tends to be a lot cheaper than motorcycle gear. However, if budget is of no concern to you, then you may want to splurge on the best of the best in winter gear. Macna has just recently released its newest winter riding gloves called the Ion RTX. These battery-operated heated gloves are not only wind and waterproof, but will actively keep your hands nice and toasty for extended periods of time.

Adding to the list of features on offer, the Ion RTX comes equipped with a small fabric bar that can be used for wiping your visor free of water and fog. Apart from that, these winter gloves are touchscreen compatible, making it easy for you to navigate and answer calls without having to go bare-handed in the frigid cold. It works independently on 7V or 12V batteries, and features LED indicators on each glove showing you current battery status.

The Macna Ion RTX is made out of soft and supple goatskin leather, and a special lining constructed out of a blend of Softflex and Bremberg textiles. It gets an inner RTX breathable membrane which is also responsible for producing water and wind-proofing properties. As for protective features, the fingers and back of the hand come equipped with standard EVA protectors, while the outer leather of the glove itself offers impressive abrasion resistance.

The Ion RTX can offer around five hours of continuous heating, depending on the type of battery you choose to install. Expect operating times to decrease as you crank up the heat, though, as Macna’s claimed figures are based on use at the lowest setting. The Ion RTX gloves are available from XS to 4XL, and retail for 259.95 Euros, around $294, with the battery and charger included, or 179.95 Euros, or around $203 USD without the battery.