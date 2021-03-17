Dutch gear maker Macna is known for its use of technologically advanced materials. From the Summer Comfort mesh system to the multi-layered Twin-Shell jackets, the brand isn’t reluctant to innovate. Now, Macna is taking its inventive spirit to after dusk with its high-visibility Night Eye material.

Featured on an assortment of jackets and pants in the brand’s lineup, Night Eye is a fully-reflective material similar to the 3M reflective strips currently found on technical riding gear. What sets Night Eye apart is that Macna applies the fabric to large panels of its jackets and trousers. Consisting of a series of concave-shaped discs, the fabric reflects light directly back to the source, ensuring that fellow motorists see the rider. The company integrates tiny glass beads into the fabric, which respond to light like tiny mirrors.

Macna first introduced the material in 2017 but continues to refine it to this day. The brand even collaborated with a technical gear specialist in order to produce the Night Eye material in different colors. Of course, the fabric is also lightweight and weather-resistant like many of Macna’s other innovative products.

While the material reacts to artificial light during the evening, Macna’s Night Eye jackets and pants retain their base colors under sunlight. Comprehensive coverage also guarantees that drivers will see Night Eye-clad riders from the side, rear, or front on. The material even works under low-lighting environments such as street lamps.

Day Night

Though daylight savings time is in full effect here in the States, more riders will be on the road later into the night as warmer weather approaches. Hopefully, a few of them are able to get their hands on some Macna Night Eye gear to keep things lit after dark.