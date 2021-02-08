Thinking about your next jacket upgrade? If you’re in the market for an all-season touring jacket, Swiss gear maker iXS is hoping that its new Tour Jacket Traveller-ST catches your eye. It packs quite a bit of rider comfort and protection into a single textile garment, so let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

The outer shell is made of Tactel and Hitena fabrics, which offer increased durability, light weight, comfort, and quick drying characteristics when wet. ImpacTec back, shoulder, and elbow protectors all have a CE level 2 rating, and come fitted standard inside each Traveller-ST jacket. Additionally, the elbow protectors are height-adjustable. Whether your arms are short or long, you should be able to get protection where you need it.

Like many other current iXS jackets, there’s a removable solto-TEX climate membrane inside the jacket. For those unfamiliar, it wicks moisture away from your body so it can evaporate, but also keeps rainy weather from getting in and soaking you. An additional thermal liner is also removable so you can pack it away when needed. The jacket features ventilation front and rear, as well as a removable storm collar for extra-wet weather.

Gallery: IXS Tour Jacket Traveller-ST

6 Photos

Since a jacket isn’t a touring jacket without a reasonable number of pockets, don’t worry; iXS has you covered here, too. Five pockets are accessible on the outside, while the mesh lining carries an additional two inside. There are also two Napoleon pockets tucked away just inside the jacket for easy access with a flick of your zipper.

Multiple width adjusters located at sensible points throughout the jacket help you dial in exactly the fit you want. Elbows, upper arms, cuffs, waist, and the jacket hem all have adjusters to tailor your Traveller-ST to suit your needs.

Other nice features include plenty of reflectivity on the exterior of the jacket, two-way zippers at the cuffs, and an all-around connection zipper if you want to hook this jacket up to your riding pants.

Availability isn’t listed yet, but iXS does list the MSRP as $349 on its website. It will come in three colorways: black, black and white, and black and tan. This jacket isn’t in stock yet, so check back for availability if you’re interested.