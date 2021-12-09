French gear manufacturer Racer is known for its motorcycle, bicycle, and horse-riding gloves. However, once the brand perfected its heated gloves technology, it adapted the system to other garments. Just in time for the winter riding season, Racer’s new District heated sleeveless jacket takes Racer’s heated gear lineup to the next level.

The District’s vest construction makes it an excellent top layer option, and the outer shell’s waterproof treatment keeps the elements at bay. The recycled Primaloft insulation preserves body warmth, but the multi-level heating system provides the best defense against the cold.

Equipped with four heating zone at the shoulders, lower back, and stomach, the District jacket delivers warmth where it’s needed most. While the heating system offers three levels to suit the rider’s needs and preferences, graphene panels help diffuse the heat for an even distribution throughout the jacket.

At the maximum heating level, the District will last up to three hours but battery life extends to eight hours in the minimum heating setting. Luckily, Racer includes an additional power bank with the heated jacket. Of course, the 5.3-inch by 2.8-inch external battery easily slides into all pockets, and users can charge personalize devices with the unit.

Racer offers the District heated puffer jacket in both men and women cuts. The women’s version comes in XS, S, M, and L sizes while the men’s jacket is available in S, M, L, and XL. All cuts and sizes retail for €249.95 ($280 USD) and come in a black colorway. With the holidays just around the corner, there may be no better gift for the cold-weather rider on your list than the Racer District heated sleeveless jacket.