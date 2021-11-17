Riders in the Northern Hemisphere are starting to break out their winter gloves, but those in really cold climates are already turning to heated gear. Unless you’re among the lucky riders with heated grips, Bering’s new Breva heated gloves will help stave off the cold for the next few months.

Featuring a small 7.4V and 2,000 mAh battery in each glove, the Breva delivers four levels of heat. Bering’s B-Warm system lasts for eight continuous hours in level 1 (90° F), four hours in level 2 (105° F), 3 hours in level 3 (113° F), and 2 hours in level 4 (123° F). When the juice runs out, the gloves require 3.5 hours to recharge, but additional weatherproofing helps isolate the rider from freezing temps in the interim.

The outer layer softshell fabric repels the cold while a waterproof membrane seals out moisture. Primaloft thermal insulation traps heat in the gloves and a fixed polyester lining enhances comfort. Double Velcro tightening at the wrist not only keeps the cold out but provides complete coverage and protection.

The Breva gloves may prioritize heat management and comfort but Bering also outfits them with knuckle protectors. Reinforced panels at high wear areas on the palm also protect in the event of a crash. The protective properties make the heated gloves even more versatile with a CE safety rating.

Only available in black, Bering offers the Breva in sizes T8-T13. At €229.99 ($260 USD), the heated gloves may be more expensive than some aftermarket heated grips, but the flexibility, protection, control, and comfort make them an instant option for cold-weather riders.