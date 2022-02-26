The top half of the two-piece missile leather set gets an update for 2022. Back in 2018, Alpinestars launched what many may consider being one of the brand’s greatest hits. With a great sense of style and a big emphasis on quality plus protection, the Missile series was successful enough to merit a new version for 2022.

Alpinestars hit the nail on the head with its redesign, still retaining everything there is to love about the missile, but now in a redesigned package. To commemorate its new version, Alpinestars officially christened their latest creation the V2. We know that this simply means “Version 2,” but the brand still retained everything there is to love about the original such as the ability to join this jacket along with the matching Missile V2 pants, and its sublime and thoughtful impact, plus abrasion protection.

New for 2022, we get a refreshed design. The jacket is still made from high-quality cowhide that still features additional thickness in key areas for enhanced abrasion resistance. Speaking of protection, apart from the thick leather, the jacket also features Nucleon Flex Pro protection pads on the elbows and shoulders as well as DFS sliders on the elbows and shoulders. The jacket is also able to accommodate back and chest protectors, certified according to the EN17092 standard. The Alpinestars Tech-Air vest is also compatible with this garment for added protection.

The Missile is also begging you to go into a tuck and perch aggressively on your motorcycle. Its sport cut makes it specially tuned for riders who are leaned forward and in “attack mode.” However, to ensure that you’re still able to move comfortably, Alpinestars fitted gussets in key areas to improve its flexibility. Additionally, the jacket also comes with pockets, waist adjustment straps, wrist zips, and a zipper that can keep your jacket from riding up too high as it connects to your riding trousers. We recommend that you also take a look at the Alpinestars Missile V2 trousers so you get the full two-piece set.

For now, the jacket comes in just two colors, classic all-black, black-and-white, and a black-red-and-white colorway that adds a bit of color to your ride. You can snag the Missile V2 jacket for a price of $524.95 USD. Also, take a look at the Missile V2 trousers that retail for $469.95 for the full set. With that full set, expect to hit up twisties on your sportbike or sport naked well protected, and dressed to the nines.