Alpinestars Introduces New RT-8 Touring Boots

Your footwear of choice when riding a motorcycle can certainly go a long way in keeping you safe and comfortable no matter where your two-wheeled steed takes you. Of course, it’s always best to come overdressed than under-prepared. As they say, dress for the slide, and not for the ride, right? That said, there are tons of choices for you depending on the type of riding you do.

f you frequent long distance trips and the occasional ADV ride, you may want to check out what Alpinestars has to offer. The Italian gear and equipment maker is one of the oldest and most well-known in the business. With decades of experience producing nothing but the best safety gear, Alpinestars has you covered regardless of the type of riding you choose to do. For the 2022 riding season, the company has introduced a versatile pair of boots called the RT-8. These touring boots are ideal for those who like to keep a subtle aesthetic, without compromising comfort and safety.

The Alpinestars RT-8 touring boots are best suited for sport-touring, touring, and adventure riders who spend long hours on the saddle. It makes use of a microfiber inner liner for added comfort, as well as a blend of high-resistance synthetic textiles that provide both protection and comfort. It is compliant with Europe’s most recent PPE certification standards, as it comes with a variety of protectors meant to keep your lower extremities intact in the event of a fall. It gets reinforced sections on the heel and toe, as well as on the top of the shoe for the gear selector.

Alpinestars newest touring boots feature a TPF construction that’s designed to absorb impacts and crushing forces transversely, you know, for when your bike accidentally falls on your foot. For added comfort and convenience in all weather, the RT-8 incorporates a waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex membrane paired with an internal adjustment mechanism. The insole is made of out a soft and cushy microfiber material while the rubber outsole is equipped with studs to ensure maximum traction on slippery surfaces.

As for pricing and availability, the Alpinestars RT-8 is offered in sizes ranging from 38 to 48. Further adjustments are provided by a long side zip with a Velcro strap on top. The RT-8 is available only in black, and retails for 299.95 Euros, or the equivalent of $339 USD.