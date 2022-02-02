Italian gear supplier Virus Power made headlines with its all-textile racing suit in August, 2021. For the textile suit’s MultiProtective material, the brand collaborated with Tuscany-based technical fabrics specialists Primatex for an abrasion-resistant fabric that also optimizes breathability. To showcase the innovative Predator Textile Race Suit alongside its latest moto gear, Virus Power took to Italy’s Motor Bike Expo (MBE) in January, 2021.

The company also unveiled its new I-Power line aimed at professional riders participating in road racing championships. Similar to the Predator, the I-Power suit will feature the same AAA-certified fabric that makes Virus Power stand out. Along with the durable material, external titanium and polyurethane knee, shoulder, and elbow sliders provide excellent impact protection.

In tandem with the internal Level 2 protectors at the shoulders, elbows, thighs, and shins, elastic inserts at the shoulders, knees, and lower back deliver comprehensive coverage. Users can equip the I-Power with an internal or external airbag system, but customers will have to order the race-spec suit directly from Virus Power.

In addition to the top-of-the-line racing suit, the Tuscan firm also unveiled new jackets, boots, and gloves from its Urban Collection. Leaning into its MultiProtective material, each Urban men’s and women’s jackets feature Virus Power’s signature fabric with a AA CE rating. The brand reports that the cutting-edge material isn’t an animal by-product and it is completely recyclable.

“Virus Power allows us to respect life without sacrificing safety” explained Virus Power Founder and CEO Christian Priami. “An ambitious project, based on technology and research with the aim of guaranteeing safety and high performance for those who wear Virus Power products. We are thrilled to present, on the occasion of the MBE fair, the urban, racing line, and the I-POWER range product."

Those interested in purchasing a leather-alternative race suit or motorcycle gear can find more details at the Virus Power website.