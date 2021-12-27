Segura Release Lumberjack-Style Sierra Textile Shirt Jacket

Motorcycle gear and equipment manufacturers are continuously innovating to further blur the lines between casual wear and motorcycle safety equipment. These days, several companies offer street-wear-style riding equipment which blends perfectly with today's latest fashion trends. All these innovations advance without compromising safety, too, making it all the better for the fashion-conscious rider.

French motorcycle gear and apparel maker Segura has released a new textile shirt-jacket as part of its winter collection. Designed as a casual riding jacket, the Sierra features a timeless red and black plaid pattern similar to that of a lumberjack shirt. Behind this jacket's rugged styling, it features all the protective features you'd expect to find in an industry-standard riding jacket. For instance, it's constructed out of a Dupont Kevlar polycotton tartan weave ensuring excellent abrasion resistance in the event of a slide. On top of that, the Sierra boasts wind and rain protection thanks to a built-in waterproof membrane.

As for protection, the Segura Sierra features CE certified protectors on the elbows and shoulders. As is the case with most other riding jackets, the Sierra is compatible with up to a Level 2 back protector. Apart from being waterproof, the Sierra also features a quilted inner thermal liner to keep you nice and toasty on rides during the colder months. It's non-removable, though, so you may want to pick a different jacket for when the temperatures warm up.

Given the Segura Sierra's protective features, it boasts a Class A PPE certification in accordance to EN 1621-1: 2013 and EN 17092 standards. For added convenience, the Sierra features a total of four pockets—two on the outside, and two on the inside. It's available in sizes ranging from S to 4XL, and retails for 239.99 Euros, translating to around $272 USD. It's available online through Segura's various distributors across the globe.