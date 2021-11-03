There’s some pretty fashionable motorcycle gear on the market these days, but Segura takes style to another level. Favoring vintage design, modern materials, and timeless silhouettes, the French brand masterfully balances form and function. Segura’s Lady Kara women’s textile jacket is no different, with a blend of protection, comfort, and style that appeals to a wide array of riders.

Featuring Serica fabric, the outer shell not only provides abrasion resistance but maintains a sheen finish. The interior membrane is waterproof and breathable and a 90g thermo-aluminum lining keeps the rider in the saddle during the fall and winter months. A fixed mesh liner suits warmer temps ventilation zippers circulate air throughout the jacket.

Protectors at the elbows mitigate impacts and adjustable shoulder armor ensure the perfect fit and protection. The Lady Kara also comes with a back protector pocket, but customers will have to purchase back armor separately. The CE level 1 pads and abrasion-resistant material result in a Class A safety rating.

Comfort isn’t lost on Segura either, with the Lady Kara featuring zippered cuffs and tightening buckles at the hips. Two exterior pockets and two interior pouches provide enough storage for short trips without detracting the jacket’s handsome design.

Modeled after an officer’s jacket, the Lady Kara sports faux buttonholes at the chest, epaulets at the shoulders, and buttoned sleeve straps at the wrist. Of course, most of the design cues are ornamental, and a front zipper saves users from fussing with chest buttons between each ride. Despite the ornate design, Segura balances the Lady Kara with an understated all-black color scheme.

Retailing for €269.99 (≈ $315 USD), the Lady Kara jacket only comes in black but Segura offers sizes T0 to T6. Motorcycle gear may be fashionable these days, but Segura stays ahead of the curve by looking backward.