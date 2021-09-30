During the summer months, most riders ditch their gauntlet gloves in favor of short cuff alternatives. With winter weather in sight, many riders and manufacturers in the Northern Hemisphere are gearing up for the colder months. French gear supplier Segura is no different, ushering in a new line of fall/winter-appropriate wares. For those that want full coverage, protection, and a stylish design, the Segura Gonzales leather gloves fit the bill.

Favoring a goatskin leather construction, the Gonzales gauntlet gloves are both tough and trendy. The neo-retro design pairs knuckle armor with perforated leather and soft finger inserts to deliver an elegant silhouette while maintaining a CE rating. The diamond-stitched panels at the cuff, thumb, and palm draw from vintage motorcycle gloves while the long-cuff cut provides modern-day protection.

Shirring at the back of the hand preserves range of motion while the double Velcro fasteners at the wrist make sure that the gauntlets stay in place. On the inside, the Gonzales features a fixed mesh lining and a waterproof membrane to seal out the elements. When the mercury really drops, the 120-gram thermal lining will keep the rider’s digits dexterous through the chilliest cold fronts. Segura doesn’t skimp on modern convenience either, with tactile index and middle finger fabric to help riders use modern devices and reflective elements to improve visibility to fellow motorists.

Retailing for €99.99 (≈ $115 USD), the Gonzales gloves are an affordable option for fall and winter riding. Available in brown and black colorways and sizes T8-13, the Gonzales goatskin leather gloves are certainly stylish, but Segura backs up those looks with protective properties. The full coverage gauntlets are at home on the turnpike and they’re suitable for track duty, regardless of the weather.