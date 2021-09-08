As summer turns into fall, most folks in the Northern Hemisphere are turning to warmer clothing. Whether you ride your motorcycle year-round or trade-in your two wheels for a snowmobile, Klim wants to outfit you during the colder months. In addition to the brand’s catalog of base layers and top shells, its new puffer jackets and mid-layers prepare riders for chiller conditions.

KLIM’s new men’s Boulder Jacket and women’s Luna Jacket headline the new collection. Both jackets feature a down-proof 4-way stretch fabric and a seamless baffle construction that greatly mitigates down loss. As a part of Klim’s 3M Thinsulate and Featherless insulated gear, the 800-fill-power, 90/10 gray goose down jackets are engineered to deflect wind and preserve heat. As a removable mid-layer, the Boulder and Luna include a stuff sack for users to stow away the jackets when not in use.

Gallery: 2022 Klim Technical Mid-Layers

6 Photos

Aside from the two puffer jackets, Klim also introduces its Waverly Jacket and Arise Vest. Unlike the Luna jacket, the Waverly and Arise prioritize breathability. While the two mid-layers introduce more airflow, they don’t sacrifice the rider’s warmth in the process. Paired with an outer shell, the Waverly and Arise deliver all-day comfort in the saddle. On their own, the mid-layers are perfectly suited for casual activities off the bike.

Similarly, Klim’s new Alloy Jacket also provides excellent breathability, but its moisture-wicking properties set it apart. With grid-back fleece lining the jacket’s interior, the Alloy not only traps heat but also quickly evaporates sweat. The Alloy’s low bulk allows users to easily slide the jacket between multiple layers without compromising the rider’s range of motion.

Last but not least, the Delta and Whistler jackets are fleece-lined windbreakers that repel the elements while delivering the comfort and performance commonly associated with Klim. For the ladies, the Luna Jacket retails for $249.99, the Waverly Jacket’s MSRP is $199.99, and the Arise Vest and Whistler Jacket each cost $149.99. The men’s apparel tacks a few more bucks with the Boulder Jacket carrying a $279.99 price tag, the Delta Jacket going for $169.99, and the Delta Jacket rounding out the options at $129.99.