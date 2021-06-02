With warmer months upon us, more motorcyclists are opting for textile jackets. Whether you ride a café racer, cruiser, or adventure bike, ventilation is paramount in the summertime. That ventilation shouldn’t come at the expense of protection or style, however. At least, that’s what French brand Segura believes, and its Braddy textile jacket ticks all the boxes.

Coming in a white or blue base, the retro-inspired jacket favors simple design and ‘70s racing stripes. Ribbing at the shoulders and a simple silhouette also amplify the vintage look. Without the mesh panels or Hi-Vez colorways found on thoroughly modern gear, the Braddy seems old-fashioned to the naked eye. However, Segura outfits the throwback top layer with enough protection and technology to make the most technical riders proud.

Constructed of FiberTech 600D fabric, the Braddy is abrasion-resistant and waterproof. A fixed mesh liner is complemented by a ventilation zipper system in the warmer months and supplemented by a removable thermal liner in the winter. The slim-fit jacket also keeps out the cold with a neoprene collar and zippered cuffs.

Weather protection isn’t the Braddy’s only trick, though. Impact protection is achieved by CE-rated Alpha armor at the shoulder and elbows while a back protector pocket readies the jacket for additional reinforcements. Aside from the armor pockets, the textile jacket also has three exterior and two interior pockets with an additional wallet pouch and an ultra-accessible forearm pocket.

Available in white with blue and red stripes or blue with white and red stripes, the stylish yet feature-rich jacket retails for €209.99 ($256 USD). Segura offers the retro jacket in sizes S to 4XL, which should suit a wide range of riders. Switching to a textile jacket for the summer shouldn’t sacrifice protection, and with the Braddy, riders won’t have to sacrifice style either.