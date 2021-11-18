The heavyweight naked bike segment is packed with models featuring semi-active suspension. From the Kawasaki Z H2 SE’s Skyhook suspension to the Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory’s Ohlins units, supernaked customers have a wealth of suspension options at their fingertips. The 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO put another option on the table with second-generation WP Apex semi-active suspension.

Out of the box, the Super Duke R’s new suspension system boasts Comfort, Street and Sport semi-active damping modes. While the Apex suspension automatically adjusts to conditions, users can manually adjust preload the EVO’s TFT display menus. Riders can dial the preload by 2mm increments up to 20mm (0.8 inches).

In addition to the standard kit, customers can also upgrade to KTM’s Suspension Pro package. The option unlocks three more semi-active damping modes. Track mode suits aggressive riding on the circuit, Advanced mode allows users to personalize damping characteristics, and Auto adjusts to the user’s riding style.

Gallery: 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO

6 Photos

Suspension Pro also offers automatic preload adjustment. The Automatic-Standard setting keeps the geometry neutral while the Low mode maximizes comfort and the High setting gives the Super Duke a more aggressive stance. Along with the suspension upgrades, the R EVO also gains a new 65-degree quick-turn throttle, which removes 7 degrees of throttle throw compared to the 2021 Super Duke R.

The EVO variant receives new colorways with a MotoGP-inspired blue/orange paint scheme and a silver/orange option. Under the WP Apex semi-active suspension and new paint jobs, the Super Duke R remains unchanged. The potent eight-valve, 1,301cc, LC8 V-twin still churns out 180 horsepower and 103 lb-ft of torque. The recently revised steel trellis frame and composite subframe return in 2022 as well.

KTM hasn’t announced the MSRP for the 2022 1290 Super Duke R EVO yet, but the new heavyweight naked bike should hit showroom by January, 2022.