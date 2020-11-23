In 2019, Kawasaki introduced us to the new Z H2. It combined Team Green’s popular naked aesthetic with its now-famous supercharged engine to create the ultimate streetfighter.

One of the five bikes Kawasaki unveiled on November 23, 2020, is a new higher-spec Z H2 equipped with new suspension technology and more aggressive brake hardware. Meet the 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Kawasaki is that when the SE shows up at the end of a model’s name, it means we’re getting an electronic suspension. I’ll let you take a wild guess about what one of the Kawasaki Z H2 SE’s most prominent new features is. A shiny new Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) system, of course!

Gallery: 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE

KECS is Kawasaki’s “intelligent” electronic suspension system. It uses stroke sensors located in the fork and shock, coil sensors as well as the IMU, FI ECU, and ABS ECU feed information to the software which in turn sends information to the suspension front and back to help keep the ride as smooth and as stable as possible.

Not only that, but the system is now paired with Showa’s Skyhook Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (EERA) software that we met earlier this year on the updated 2021 Versys SE LT+.

"The Skyhook concept imagines a hook supporting the motorcycle’s sprung weight and modulates the suspension’s damping force to allow the wheels to track the dips and bumps encountered while maintaining the motorcycle’s vertical position with minimal disturbance," Kawasaki wrote in the press release to describe Showa's technology.

In addition to the new electronic suspension, the Z H2 SE gets a brake upgrade that provides more bite. The new hardware includes two 320mm discs at the front with Brembo Stylema Monobloc Calipers, Brembo Master Cylinder at the front, and a single 260mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the back.



The Skyhook and Brembo upgrades are enough to increase the Z H2’s price by $2,200 with the 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE priced at $19,700.