On July 22, 2021, KTM launched a bike that KTM fanatics have been waiting for since the brand removed superbikes from its lineup in 2015—the RC 8C. If there were any doubts about the demand for a Team Orange track weapon, the 100 limited-edition units sold out in less than five minutes.

Retailing for $38,999, KTM based the track-only model on its current 890 Duke platform. However, the Austrians souped-up the LC8c parallel twin to 128 horsepower, wedged the powerplant into a newly-designed chassis, and draped it all in MotoGP-inspired bodywork. Aside from the 75 customers fortunate enough to score an RC 8C, 25 extra lucky folks also secured a spot to join the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team at the Circuito de Jerez in Spain.

Gallery: KTM RC 8C Track Experience

8 Photos

The Track Experience package started out with a day of Red Bull KTM Factory testing at the Spanish circuit. RC 8C customers got an exclusive look at the Red Bull KTM MotoGP paddock set up before test riders Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio took the track. Spectators enjoyed the spectacle from KTM’s VIP box and dinner with the former MotoGP riders and KTM Motorsports top brass followed shortly after.

The next day, KTM introduced the RC 8C owners to their new steeds. Following a technical briefing delivered by Pedrosa and Kallio, the riders took to the Jerez starting grid. After a few warm-up laps, the pack was set loose on the 2.7-mile circuit. However, Pedrosa and Kallio remained available for rider questions and coaching sessions.

When the new RC 8C owners had their fill, another dinner followed, but not before one participant capped off the event by proposing to his partner (she said yes!). The RC 8C already represents a special release for the Mattighofen manufacturer, and the Track Experience made the event even sweeter for KTM loyalists.