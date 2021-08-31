KTM’s Supersport segment may only include the beginner-friendly RC 125 and RC 390, but both models reside at the sharper end of the performance spectrum. The RC family still champions the brand’s liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC single in 373cc and 125cc displacement configurations. However, the supersports earn a new exhaust that emits a “racy soundtrack” and a revised engine map that allows users to fit KTM’s Quickshifter+.

Of course, the House of Mattighofen also tweaked the mini mills to meet Euro 5 standards, but the updated thumpers also boast a 40-percent larger airbox for increased torque. While KTM hasn’t released official power figures, the 2021 RC 390 produced 26.6 lb-ft of torque while its smaller sibling mustered 8.9 lb-ft. A torque boost is more than welcome on both lightweight sportbikes, but both singles still mate to a six-speed gearbox while the 390 variant also flaunts a slipper/assist clutch.

Gallery: 2022 KTM RC 390

9 Photos

KTM’s efforts weren’t restricted to the powerplant though. The chassis underwent a complete redesign, with engineers cutting 3.3 pounds in the process. Additional weight savings were achieved by shaving 2.1 pounds off the ByBre braking system while an all-new wheel design reduces unsprung weight by 7.5 pounds.

To go along with the lightweight wheelset, the RC 390 receives an open cartridge WP APEX USD fork with 30 clicks of compression and damping adjustment and a rear monoshock with pre-load adjustment and five rebound settings. The RC 125 doesn’t gain adjustability, but the WP APEX open cartridge fork and split function rear shock now feature a more responsive factory setting.

Gallery: 2022 KTM RC 125

8 Photos

On the electronics front, the RC range receives lean-sensitive cornering ABS and cornering traction control in 2022. Aside from the safety aids, KTM also throws in Supermoto ABS for a little more fun. Thanks to the new TFT dash, owners can also connect their RC to the KTM MY RIDE app to access important information and personalize the display.

Along with the technical improvements, KTM also sharpened the RC styling in 2022. Inspired by the firm’s MotoGP efforts, nearly every body panel has been redesigned. The new bodywork not only optimizes aerodynamics but also improve rider comfort by diverting engine heat away from the cockpit. The Ready to Race brand also lives up to that slogan with easily removable body panels while the two-part cockpit and windscreen holder makes every day riding a breeze. Of course, Red Bull KTM and Tech 3 KTM liveries inspired the RC 390 colorways while the RC 125 sticks to classic Team Orange color combinations.

Unfortunately, KTM hasn’t revealed pricing or availability for the 2022 RC 390 and RC 125 just yet. Although, due to the host of upgrades, we can expect the MSRP for both models to eclipse their 2021 price tags.