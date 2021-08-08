After stepping up in Moto2, Raul Fernandez is headed to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM for the 2022 season.

Fernandez was able to bag a total of six trophies in Moto2, along with two wins and four podiums in Moto3. The 20-year-old Spaniard will head to the big leagues next year, after his stint in Moto2. Together with his teammate, Remy Gardner, the pair will complete KTM's lineup for the MotoGP season. Both racers battled it out in Moto2, split only by 31-points after the first nine races in the series.

According to Motorsport.com, Fernandez signed a deal to step up with Tech3 KTM for MotoGP for the incoming 2022 season. On top of this, the Spaniard was also a prime candidate for Petronas SRT.

In the KTM press release, Raul Fernandez stated that "Honestly, I'm really pleased with this opportunity from KTM, as much for this year as for the next. I've been learning a lot and enjoying Moto2 and was able to get into a position where I have this chance to enter MotoGP and for which I'm very grateful." Fernandez adds that "it's the dream of any rider to arrive at this class, right now, the most important thing is to keep focusing on this season and giving all I have until the last race to try and fight for the championship.

Fernandez will an incoming rookie this 2022 MotoGP season. He will be aiming for a new start in 2022, finding his footing on the bike, and enjoying himself in the process.

Pit Beier, KTM Motorsport Director, stated that he "is happy to announce that Raul will move into the MotoGP class with us, and this further proves that our KTM GP Academy project is working from the Red Bull MotoGP rookies cup all the way to MotoGP." That being said, the jump from Moto2 all the way to the GP scene could prove to be a big adjustment for Fernandez, either that or it'll be a worthwhile challenge.