WP Launches New XACT Suspension Kit For 2021 KTM Dirt Bikes

Many die-hard enduro riders would agree that KTM, with sub-brands Husqvarna and GasGas, makes some of the best performance-oriented enduros in the market. Out of the box, bikes like the KTM 350 EXC-F are extremely capable. However, its performance can further be elevated thanks to a vast aftermarket consisting of world-renowned brands working tirelessly to eke out as much performance from these already capable machines.

One such company is suspension specialist WP. Although responsible for developing and manufacturing the OEM suspension components of KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas machines, the company also offers a slew of upgrades loaded with cutting-edge technology designed specifically for those seeking to enter the competitive environment. One such product is the newly released XACT PRO lineup of suspension upgrades. Designed specifically for the 2021 model-year 85cc KTM and Husqvarna machines, the XACT PRO model range consists of a fork and monoshock upgrade, each sold separately.

For starters, the WP XACT PRO 7543 Fork features a closed-cartridge setup which has been engineered to improve performance particularly in extremely rough, jagged terrain. The fork’s design prevents damping loss and improved overall feedback, allowing the bike to glide right over all the rough stuff, while still being able to soak up huge jumps in the process. On the outside, the XACT PRO 7543 fork features a CNC machined construction which reduces weight, increases rigidity, and offers better tolerances which require less servicing.

At the back, the WP XACT 8946 monoshock offers younger riders the chance to sport competition-grade componentry, as it features WP’s SUPERTRAX Technology used in Factory racing. It gets the whole nine yards in terms of adjustment, variable oil bypass valves to keep temps at bay, as well as a lighter design for better feedback. Both the XACT PRO 7543 Fork and XACT PRO 8946 Shock are designed specifically for the KTM 85 SX and Husqvarna TC85 enduro machines. The upgrade kits are available on WP’s official website linked at the bottom of this article.