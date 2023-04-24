KTM Gives The RC 390 New Colors In India

The KTM RC 390 is a well-known model in the sportbike industry, with a large following among both casual sportbike riders and trackday fans. The RC 390 has continuously pleased riders with its performance, handling, and overall value since its debut in 2014.

In 2022, the KTM RC 390 received a big upgrade, which improved the bike's electronics and rider aids, making it even more enticing to sportbike riders and track aficionados. The new dashboard, which now boasts a TFT full-color screen, is one of the most apparent upgrades, offering riders with more advanced information about the operation of their bike. The RC 390 also gained a sophisticated set of electronic rider aids, such as switchable ABS, traction control, and a quickshifter, which are firsts on bikes in its class.

The KTM RC 390 is powered by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single cylinder engine that has been revised multiple times over the years to increase dependability and performance. Despite some growing pains, the engine is widely regarded as a strong and durable powertrain for the RC 390. The single-cylinder engine delivers 42 horsepower and 26 pound-feet of torque, which is pretty impressive for a motorcycle in this class. The engine is also noted for its snappy and quick power delivery, which makes it feel like it's packing more power than it actually is.

KTM had to upgrade the RC 390 in the Indian market for the 2023 model year in order to meet new emissions laws. The Indian government has enacted new laws requiring all vehicles to have On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 compatibility. This implies that the bike's electrical system must be capable of detecting and reporting exceptionally high amounts of emissions. To comply with these new restrictions, KTM likely had to update the RC 390's exhaust system and ECU, to guarantee that the bike's emissions remain below permissible levels.

To make the update worthwhile, KTM has added two new color options to the upgraded RC 390. KTM Factory Racing Blue and KTM Electronic Orange are the new color schemes, and are clearly derived from the Austrian company's racing initiatives both past and present. The compact sportbike costs Rs 318,173 (about $3,877) in India, which is much less than the $5,799 it costs in the United States. These new hues are anticipated to be accessible globally before the end of 2023.