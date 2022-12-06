You could certainly say that the KTM RC 390 is by far the most race-oriented sportbike in its class. While its rivals like the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and Yamaha YZF-R3 have diluted sportbike ergonomics by adding upright clip-ons and more relaxed rearsets, the RC 390 stays true to supersport ergonomics with its low-slung clip-ons and high rearsets.

It’s not surprising that the RC 390 is a fairly common sight on the race track, and is a favorite among both novice and seasoned track riders alike. That said, in India, KTM has announced a one-make racing series centering on the KTM RC. The new racing series seeks to give amateur racers a venue to enter the world of racing on a bigger stage, while at the same time learning from KTM’s team of professional racers.

Of course, the KTM RC 390 will take center stage in the racing series, with the recently updated sportbike sure to give racers and spectators an exhilarating experience. As for the racing series, it’s planned to be a multi-city race series with regional qualifiers held in eight cities consisting of Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Overall, a total of 250 races and the participation of more than 1,000 racers are anticipated. Once the qualifying sessions are completed, finalists will race against each other at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai for the National Title.

The upcoming KTM RC Cup is part of KTM’s Pro-XP program, which also includes other events such as off-road riding and long-distance touring. The top three winners of the Indian round of the RC Cup will get the chance to visit the KTM Motohall at Mattighofen, Austria, where they will be taught advanced racing techniques by KTM riders. On top of that, the winners will get to watch a MotoGP race live, and meet and greet the KTM MotoGP racers. Online registrations for the KTM RC Cup championship in India are expected to open soon, so if you’re keen to dip your toes in the exhilarating world of racing, be sure to stay tuned for updates.