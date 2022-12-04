Arai releases its brand-new Nicky Hayden replica model, the RX-7X HAYDEN RESET. Aside from the graphic, the RX-7X that bears Hayden’s permanently-retired number is on full display with a red, white, and black livery.

I won’t beat around the bush and get straight to it. Yes, that is the number “69” on the side of the helmet (nice). The mythos of the number is that it has been retired permanently in MotoGP due to Hayden’s achievements. Now, we get the classic livery, along with the number of course, on the newest cutting-edge model from Arai, the RX-7X.

Fans of the brand, or owners of an Arai helmet themselves, will know that the company takes head safety very seriously. All of its models will have top-shelf materials in them, and the RX-7X is at the tip top of the Arai spectrum, meant for road racing and with an FIM Homologation to boot.

The Arai RX-7X is from a long line of RX models that are some of the safest racing helmets around. The new ‘X’ model is a revision over the prior RX-7, and it gets a new certification along with it. Arai crafted this helmet from their PB-SNC2 fiberglass material, which is shaped to Arai’s exacting standards in line with its philosophy of “glancing off.” Apart from that, the helmet is predominantly round, unlike most racing helmets that adopt a very sharp look as is the case with Shoei and HJC’s FIM-homologated lids.

On top of that, you will also get a clear lens in the box as well as a Pinlock fog-proof visor. Arai’s facial contour system is also available, and you get all the added benefits of removable liners and more.

To you and me, the number “69” might make you chuckle a bit, but Nicky Hayden didn’t get it just for laughs. Nicky Hayden’s number was inherited from his father, and after 13 years in MotoGP with multiple wins, he was inducted into the hall of fame with his number permanently facing retirement.

Anyway, more on the helmet. The RX-7X is offered in a variety of sizes, from XS all the way to XL. The price of the RX-7X in this graphic in Japan is about $500 USD (¥66,000), sans tax.