Thanks to COVID-19, we haven’t seen Grand Prix racing here in the States since April of 2019. When MotoGP canceled the 2021 Japanese Grand Prix, however, the American round returned to the calendar. After nearly 30 months, the MotoGP teams stormed Austin, Texas’ Circuit of the Americas on October 1-3, 2021.

Of course, the moment was special for the title sponsor Red Bull and Korean helmet manufacturer HJC. The relationship between the two brands dates back to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup when HJC became the official helmet partner for the race series. The “largest helmet maker in the world” also celebrated its 50th anniversary at the Grand Prix of the Americas, setting up the perfect opportunity to unveil HJC’s latest RHPA 1N Red Bull Austin GP livery.

With American Moto2 rider Joe Roberts sponsored by Red Bull and HJC, he was the clear choice to sport the new lid. Featuring a tri-color paint scheme and retro racing lines, the RHPA 1N pays homage to American Grand Prix racing history and the current spectacle at the Circuit of the Americas. The Austin GP variant also represents the first-ever Red Bull licensed motorcycle helmet on the market.

Under the flashy graphics and Red Bull logos, the RHPA 1N still provides track-worthy protection and road-oriented comfort. On top of its ECE and DOT certifications, the RHPA 1N Red Bull Austin GP will meet FIM homologation standards. Features such as the Silvercool interior and comm-ready sockets are suitable for the streets while the RHPA’s wind tunnel-tested shape and PIM + shell provide all the necessary impact protection on the circuit.

The Red Bull Austin GP graphic will join the rest of HJC’s FIM-homologated RHPA 1 lineup in December, 2021, and retail for $949.99.