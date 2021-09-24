Whether you watch MotoGP and/or WSBK racing or not, racers typically have access to some of the best protective equipment around. To cut down on confusion and level the safety playing field a bit amongst gear makers, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) created one helmet homologation standard for top-level racers in 2019. Unlike testing to meet other standards, the FIM’s regimen tests at high speed, and also at oblique impact angles.

While it’s true that most of us won’t typically be flying around at MotoGP speeds, as Sabrina pointed out, we’d rather have a helmet that overperforms in the event of a crash. Some helmet makers have been selling their FIM-homologated lids as mass-production models that any rider can buy. As you’d expect, they haven’t exactly been inexpensive, though. Most have been up in the $1,000 range, or even higher.

It’s now September, 2021, and HJC is now selling its FIM-homologated RPHA 1 and 1N to regular riders. While it’s still definitely not going to make any bargain helmet roundups, it’s priced in the $700 range. We’re all for purchasing the best safety equipment you can, and finding good, comfortable gear that will protect you within your budget, so this is definitely a step in the right direction.

Plenty of helmet manufacturers offer lids with racer-inspired graphics, but the RPHA 1 is actually an HJC helmet model that MotoGP and WSBK racers wear on track. No one wants to see racers get hurt, but racing comes with inherent risks. These helmets are some of the equipment that keeps racers able to walk away from some intense crashes, where lesser equipment would not have shielded them so well.

The RPHA 1 and 1N’s shells are constructed of HJC’s proprietary Premium Integrated Matrix Plus material. Like most helmet makers, the company keeps its exact formulas under wraps. Sizes range from 2XS to 2XL, and come with all the modern features you’d expect in a top-of-the-line full-face lid. This includes plenty of ventilation, an aero spoiler, chin curtain, breath deflector, a Pinlock-ready and UV-protective face shield, tear-off posts pre-installed, and HJC’s special EASY visor attachment system that requires zero tools to switch out.

Available colors and graphics include either solid Black or solid White, as well as three race replica graphics: Arenas, Pol Espargaro, or Senin. While the Solids are priced at around $700, the graphics start at $839 apiece.